Players will need some extra protection, too, as planets have just become far more lethal – more lethal, perhaps, than the errant aim of your squad.

Still, if this is what we can expect from a small patch, we can’t wait to see what the devs have in store when they release their revised roadmap.

But 'til then, let’s see what they’ve been cooking up for us in the here and now. Read on, intrepid Helldiver!

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

While dubbed a 'Minor Patch', there are actually some big meta-altering updates that see a lot of the weapons having been rebalanced, as well as environmental dangers being introduced to planets.

The Breaker has had its magazine capacity reduced, and the Railgun penetrates armour less in Safe Mode.

Conversely, the flamethrower now dishes out an additional 50 per cent damage per second, the Laser Cannon does more damage overall, and the Punisher has had its capacity and stagger force buffed.

Though the Breaker has fewer shots, those shots are more potent and fire faster.

In terms of stratagems, the Energy Shield backpack takes longer to start recharging, and the 3800 and 120mm Oribital Barrages last for longer, but with a decreased spread.

If your teammates’ buffed weapons weren’t dangerous enough for you, planets can now experience fire tornadoes, meteor showers and more to keep you on your toes.

Eradicate Missions also take twice as long to complete and require more kills – meaning more enemies.

There are a bunch of other minor fixes, as well as the inclusion of known issues, and these can be read just below!

Full Helldivers 2 patch notes

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

Below are the full patch notes (which we have updated to British English to better suit our sensibilities) for Minor Patch 01.000.100, which can be found over on the official Helldivers 2 Steam news page.

Planetary Hazards active

Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more

Balancing

Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete

Primary, Secondary & Support Weapons

Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55

Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55 Railgun: Decreased armour penetration in Safe Mode, decreased damage against durable enemy parts

Decreased armour penetration in Safe Mode, decreased damage against durable enemy parts Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50 per cent

Increased damage per second by 50 per cent Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armour penetration, improved ergonomics

Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armour penetration, improved ergonomics Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet

Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armour penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26

Stratagems

Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging

Increased delay before recharging 380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread

Fixes

Fixed armour rating values not reducing damage as intended

Fixed certain Bug Holes (including Stalker Nests) that were unnecessarily hard to destroy

Fixed anti-aliasing toggle not working on PS5

Balanced lighting across all planets to solve cases where the game was too dark

Improved flashlight efficacy

Increased visibility during "sand rain" weather on Erata Prime

Updated tutorial materials and lighting

Improved cases where some materials could look blurry if "Lighting" graphic setting was set to "Low"

Fixed timing issues that could occur in the Extract E-710 primary objective

Changed button interaction behaviour for buttons in bunker POIs. Helldivers will now let go of the button after holding it for a few seconds

Fixed some cases of large assets floating if the ground beneath them was blown up

Helldivers standing next to ICBMs during launch will get properly toasty with a chance of not-so-spontaneous combustion

Fixed unthrowable snowballs after ragdolling

Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning

Camera no longer locked on the player's own corpse and blocking spectator mode

Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas etc generated by other players

Armour no longer stretches when dismembered

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Game may crash after dropping several high power stratagems in succession

Picking up items from caches may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time

Picking up items from bunkers and caches in quick succession may render one of the items unpickable

Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code

Players may be unable to select loadout or return to ship when joining a multiplayer game session via PS5 Activity Card

Mission objective HUD displays different numbers for client and host during some missions

Default armour is always shown while viewing the warbond, regardless of the armour that player has equipped

Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction

Some text in the HUD/UI is missing or not displaying correctly

Players may experience issues when many players attempt to login and/or play at the same time

Login rate limiting

Players may become disconnected during play

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers

Some games may not be joinable by others for a short period of time

