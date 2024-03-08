It now seems that his latest actions in Helldivers 2’s conflicted world has had a significant impact on an update that was due to launch this month.

Helldivers 2 Major Order explained: What's the current prime objective?

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Helldivers account called for all players to liberate Tien Kwan immediately.

Tien Kwan is a location within the game’s vast galaxy that was recently revealed to be home to the production of mechs, which were due to roll out imminently.

Mechs, or the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits as they are otherwise known, have been a hotly anticipated update to the game for some time.

Only recently, Arrowhead Game Studios shared that the addition was due shortly, but it now looks as though players are going to have to fight their way to them.

To liberate the exosuits, players will need to descend on Tien Kwan and complete missions, shooting their way to victory. Simple, really.

What impact this will have on the mechs update remains uncertain, but it would be fair to estimate that once the planet has been liberated, the machines will become available to use freely in the game.

That is the latest on the new major order in Helldivers 2, so what are you waiting for? Get to Tien Kwan now! Or you could just read some more of our writing on the game below.

