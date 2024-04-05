With the April patch bringing several balances to the weapons, here's our up-to-date Helldivers 2 weapons tier list, and picks for the best weapons to use against both Automatons and Terminids.

Read on to find out more.

Helldivers 2 weapons tier list

Focusing only on the Primary and Secondary Weapons that form your loadout, here’s our Helldivers 2 tier list:

S-Tier

PLAS-1 Scorcher

SG-225 Breaker/ Incendiary Breaker

P-19 Redeemer (Secondary)

A-Tier

Jar-5 Dominator

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

SG-225 Breaker

SG-8S Slugger

LAS-16 Sickle

B-Tier

AR-23 Liberator

AR-23 Liberator Concussive

P-4 Senator (Secondary)

SG-225SP Breaker Spray & Pray

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

C-Tier

SMG-37 Defender

R-63 Diligence

ARC-12 Blitzer

R-2 Peacemaker (Secondary)

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

D-Tier

LAS-5 Scythe

MP-98 Knight

LAS-7 Dagger (Secondary)

R-63 Diligence Counter Sniper

SG-8 Punisher

Best Helldivers 2 weapons

Following the various buffs and nerfs that have taken place over the last month, these are some of the top weapons we’d recommend in Helldivers 2.

SG-225 Breaker and SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

SG-225 Breaker and SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary. Arrowhead Game Studios

We’ve included the two Breaker weapons here, as while the Breaker Incendiary is our new favourite, it is only available via the Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond.

So, if you’re saving your Super Credits or don’t want to spend real money to unlock it, the normal Breaker will do just fine.

With strong damage at a fast fire rate and somewhat forgiving ranges for a shotgun, the Breaker is the most consistent weapon type in the game.

Its main downside comes from the ammo capacity, but as long as you aren’t being swarmed from all angles, you should be able to crowd control fairly easily before retreating and reloading. And that’s even after the patch.

The reason the Breaker Incendiary just edges it comes from the latest Helldivers 2 patch. With fire damage increased by 50 per cent in the update (alongside the Breaker Incendiary’s damage per bullet buff), the weapon is now much more effective, especially against bugs.

However, we have seen reports that the Damage Over Time effect is only working if you are the host, so look out for that in future patches.

PLAS-1 Scorcher

The go-to weapon for Automaton missions!

The explosive ammo makes taking down some of the stronger Automaton enemies much easier, while the recoil also makes it much easier to control.

Once again, though, it does burn through ammo quite quickly, so you might need to rely on Resupplies or a Supply Backpack.

If you haven’t managed to unlock it yet, take a look at the JAR-5 Dominator in the Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond. It was significantly buffed in the April patch, and is a much more viable option for melting those bots away. Just be wary of its handling.

P-19 Redeemer (Secondary)

It’s not going to replace any of the Primary Weapons, but the P-19 Redeemer is the best Secondary Weapon to use in a pinch.

Whether you’re carrying the SSDD to an objective or simply ran out of rounds, the Redeemer can kill a few enemies quickly to clear a path for you.

We wouldn’t recommend using it unless absolutely necessary, but out of the small selection of available secondaries, it is the standout option by far, putting it in our S-Tier.

