But how do you maximise progression opportunities when the battle for democracy keeps raging on and some players were already hitting the upper limit of levels?

Well, basically, you change the level cap! Keep on reading to learn more.

What is the Helldivers 2 level cap? Max level change explained

The Helldivers 2 level cap is now 150, the developers have confirmed on the game's official Steam page.

That's right, folks: The Helldivers 2 max level just tripled in size! This is sure to shake up the fandom somewhat.

This change was made in a Helldivers 2 update today (Tuesday 2nd April). The official numerical designation for this update, if you were wondering, marks this as patch 01.000.200.

Prior to the 2nd April update, the Helldivers 2 level cap had been 50. A number of players had already hit that max level — they reached the top and had to stop!

Some of these legendary players opted to spend their post-progression time answering distress calls from lesser-levelled players.

But now that they have another 100 levels to grind through - perhaps those newer Helldivers will be getting a little less help from the pros.

Only time will tell how this situation plays out, but it should be fun to watch!

Despite the Helldivers 2 roadmap still being shrouded in mystery, along with the game's human game master Joel, the developers seem to be doing a great job communicating with players and keeping things fresh for their loyal legions of fans.

The game's meta changes on the regular, and with rumours intensifying about the Illuminate faction, we'll be sure to watch the action closely and try to keep you updated with all the latest info as it arrives.

We'll bring you more as we hear it, basically! In the meantime, good luck grinding to that new level cap of 150.

