No matter the enemy, we’ll make sure you’re ready to see off any foe (unless you’re on Xbox or PS4) at any difficulty level with your friends in crossplay or even if you’re playing solo.

We can’t protect you from being 'Rickrolled' by the developers, unfortunately.

What you can be sure of, though, is collecting every trophy by using the best stratagems – server issues withstanding – and mechs, too, by the looks of things.

The enemies of Super Earth remain undefeated as you read this, so let’s get to it!

Who are The Illuminate in Helldivers 2? Rumoured new faction explained

The Illuminate in the original Helldivers. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

The Illuminate are a highly advanced civilisation found in the original Helldivers who are known to themselves as the Squ’ith.

Originally an aquatic species, they have spread out across the stars with a neural network that allows them to traverse space.

While not present in Helldivers 2, a datamine – which also revealed stratagems like mechs – suggests that The Illuminate will be set for a return in Helldivers 2.

We even get an idea of what enemies to expect:

New Faction – Illuminate

Adept – Can call for allies

– Can call for allies Ghoul

Illusionist – Fire projectile – Force choke victim

– Fire projectile – Force choke victim Obelisk – Fire

– Fire Outcast

Pathfinder

Summoner

The Illusionist, Obelisk and Outcast were present in the original game, making the Adept, Ghoul, Pathfinder and Summoner new to Helldivers 2.

This was uncovered by Redditor u/stodal, who shared it on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

Whether or not this means we can expect to see The Illuminate in Helldivers 2 remains to be seen, but it seems very possible at the least - owing to the fact that uncovered mechs have been confirmed.

Also found in the datamine is a Nuke stratagem – perhaps something players will need to take on the mighty Squ’ith.

