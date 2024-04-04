However, none of this official communication mentions the game crashing at launch.

If you're having problems booting up the game, you might want to check your internet connection or wait for the servers to stabilise. Read on to learn more!

What is causing Helldivers 2 crashes? Official info revealed

The latest Helldivers 2 patch notes provide two reasons why your game might be crashing, stating in no uncertain terms: "Game might crash when picking up a snowball or throwing back a grenade."

This is listed as one of the 'known issues', to be addressed in a future update, so you might want to avoid snowballs and grenades if you're experiencing a lot of crashes during gameplay.

Beyond those two strange actions being known to cause crashes... there is good news, too!

The newest Helldivers 2 patch notes also state that the developers have introduced a fix "for a common crash which occurred when accessing the Acquisitions menu".

This was a hot-fix that dropped on 3rd April, one day after the bigger update that increased the level cap and rewrote the rulebook of Helldivers 2 ranks.

So, if you've recently been having crashes involving Acquisitions, that problem should be fixed once you have the latest update installed.

As far as we can see, the Helldivers 2 servers are up and running without any widespread outages being reported.

If you're experiencing crashes at launch or can't get into the game, it sounds like you're in the minority. Snowballs and grenades were the only officially recognised causes of crashes to be mentioned in the latest communications.

Back in March, there were problems with Arc weapons causing crashes, with the developers advising players not to use them for a time. That issue has already been resolved with a patch, though.

If you look at the comments on Down Detector, you'll see that players do occasionally run into problems, but the overall trend on the graph makes it look like the game is not totally down at the time of writing.

With this being a multiplayer game, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Helldivers 2 does get a little bit temperamental at times.

Crashes are par for the course with any hugely popular game, especially when that game has an online component. Sometimes, all you can do is make a cup of tea and try again later.

With Helldivers coming from a relatively small studio, it seems safe to assume that Arrowhead Game Studios is doing its best. At times like this, try to remember that. Patience is a virtue, after all!

We'll try to keep this page updated if more crash-avoiding advice is issued by Arrowhead.

