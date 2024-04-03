Helldivers 2 ranks explained: All ranks and how to get them
What's your title?
The Helldivers 2 ranks will let other players know just how powerful you are, and serve as titles for the army fighting against the Terminids and Automatons.
Where do you rank? That depends on what level you have reached.
To earn new ranks in Helldivers 2, you need to level up. There are 22 in total (following the latest increase to the game’s level cap), with 20 titles unlockable when you earn enough XP to level up to specific levels.
The Super Citizen rank is for those who have purchased the Super Citizen Edition of the game only. Everyone starts at the Cadet rank at level 1.
Read on for the full list of Helldivers 2 ranks and to discover how to get them.
Helldivers 2 ranks explained: All ranks and how to get them
There are 22 ranks in Helldivers 2, with 20 of the titles unlocking when you level up.
The number of ranks/titles in the game has increased since launch, following updates which have upped the maximum level cap.
The full list of Helldivers 2 ranks is as follows (how to unlock after the pipe):
- Cadet | Level 1
- Space Cadet | Level 5
- Sergeant | Level 10
- Master Sergeant | Level 15
- Chief | Level 20
- Space Chief Prime | Level 25
- Death Captain | Level 30
- Marshal | Level 35
- Star Marshal | Level 40
- Admiral | Level 45
- Skull Admiral | Level 50
- Fleet Admiral | Level 55
- Admirable Admiral | Level 60
- Commander | Level 80
- Galactic Commander | Level 90
- Hell Commander | Level100
- General | Level 110
- 5-Star General | Level 120
- 10-Star General | Level 130
- Private | Level 140
- Super Private | Level 150
- Super Citizen | Purchase the Super Citizen Edition of the game
The Helldivers 2 maximum level cap was originally much lower, but was tripled to 150 as per patch 01.000.200 on 2nd April.
If the level cap increases again and/or more ranks are added to Helldivers 2, we’ll let you know by updating this page.
In the meantime, it’s worth knowing that you can change your title whenever you like in the ship.
To change your title in Helldivers 2, simply head to the Character tab on the Armory screen and select 'Title'.
Once inside this option, choose from your list of unlocked ranks/titles to select which one you wish to equip and display.
Now, get out there and start rising through the ranks, cadet.
