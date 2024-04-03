To earn new ranks in Helldivers 2, you need to level up. There are 22 in total (following the latest increase to the game’s level cap), with 20 titles unlockable when you earn enough XP to level up to specific levels.

The Super Citizen rank is for those who have purchased the Super Citizen Edition of the game only. Everyone starts at the Cadet rank at level 1.

Read on for the full list of Helldivers 2 ranks and to discover how to get them.

Helldivers 2 ranks explained: All ranks and how to get them

There are 22 ranks in Helldivers 2, with 20 of the titles unlocking when you level up.

The number of ranks/titles in the game has increased since launch, following updates which have upped the maximum level cap.

The full list of Helldivers 2 ranks is as follows (how to unlock after the pipe):

Cadet | Level 1

| Level 1 Space Cadet | Level 5

| Level 5 Sergeant | Level 10

| Level 10 Master Sergeant | Level 15

| Level 15 Chief | Level 20

| Level 20 Space Chief Prime | Level 25

| Level 25 Death Captain | Level 30

| Level 30 Marshal | Level 35

| Level 35 Star Marshal | Level 40

| Level 40 Admiral | Level 45

| Level 45 Skull Admiral | Level 50

| Level 50 Fleet Admiral | Level 55

| Level 55 Admirable Admiral | Level 60

| Level 60 Commander | Level 80

| Level 80 Galactic Commander | Level 90

| Level 90 Hell Commander | Level100

| Level100 General | Level 110

| Level 110 5-Star General | Level 120

| Level 120 10-Star General | Level 130

| Level 130 Private | Level 140

| Level 140 Super Private | Level 150

| Level 150 Super Citizen | Purchase the Super Citizen Edition of the game Buy from CDKeys Buy from PlayStation Store

| Purchase the Super Citizen Edition of the game

The Helldivers 2 maximum level cap was originally much lower, but was tripled to 150 as per patch 01.000.200 on 2nd April.

If the level cap increases again and/or more ranks are added to Helldivers 2, we’ll let you know by updating this page.

In the meantime, it’s worth knowing that you can change your title whenever you like in the ship.

To change your title in Helldivers 2, simply head to the Character tab on the Armory screen and select 'Title'.

Once inside this option, choose from your list of unlocked ranks/titles to select which one you wish to equip and display.

Now, get out there and start rising through the ranks, cadet.

