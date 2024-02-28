Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Such a large percentage of Sony's worldwide workforce being let go at once is huge news, so we'll do our best to break it down for you here.

Which studios are impacted by PlayStation layoffs?

Perhaps the most significant studio to be impacted is PlayStation's London studio, which is to "close in its entirety".

Other studios impacted are Insomniac, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla and Firesprite.

As so many studios are impacted, it will come as no surprise that plenty of games in progress will be cancelled.

These games are yet to be named, but we know this is the case.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said the following in a blog post: "We looked at our studios and our portfolio, evaluating projects in various stages of development, and have decided that some of those projects will not move forward."

Why is PlayStation making so many layoffs?

In a separate blog post, Jim Ryan (president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment) announced the news that the company would make "a reduction of our overall headcount globally by about 8 per cent or about 900 people".

His reason for this decision is because "the industry has changed immensely, and we need to future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead".

"We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming," he continued, "so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community."

