It features some of the biggest hitters of the last few years like Spider-Man, Gran Turismo and Uncharted.

The service will be updated on all Sony Bravia TVs and select Xperia devices in 2024, but is already available on PlayStation platforms.

Its biggest push is to get more people on board with PS Plus, now added as part of that subscription. To find out what this all means, head below for all the latest details.

What is Sony Pictures Core?

Sony Pictures Core. Sony

Sony Pictures Core is a new video-on-demand streaming service app from Sony Pictures that is now available on PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Sony Pictures Core offers the ability to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies. There will be an exclusive early access window for movies from Sony Pictures that arrive on the service, starting with Gran Turismo.

On top of this, there will be a selection of up to 100 movies in an ever-changing catalogue for PS Plus subscribers. These ad-free films can be streamed on demand as part of the membership. Further benefits are also in the works.

To download the app, head to the PS5 media tab on your console or the PlayStation Store on PS4.

Which PS Plus tiers have Sony Pictures Core?

PlayStation Plus tiers. Sony

Sony Pictures Core access will be included for any PS Plus members that subscribe to its highest tier: PS Plus Premium/PS Plus Deluxe. This differs depending on what territory you reside in.

A subscription to PS Plus Premium costs £14.49 a month, £39.99 every three months or £119.99 a year. It's worth noting that PS Plus Deluxe is not available in the UK, as the services are essentially identical aside from the option to stream PS3 games.

Which movies are on Sony Pictures Core?

Sony Pictures Core library. Sony

Some of the biggest films available on VOD via Sony Pictures Core include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, Gran Turismo, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Movies that will be available as part of the Sony Pictures curated catalogue include Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil Damnation.

Sony notes that the movie titles available are subject to change at any time, with the offering changing per market. If you wish to take advantage of IMAX Enhanced playback, a minimum 9Mbps connection is required for PS5 and 2MB is required for PS4.

