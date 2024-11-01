One of the most popular retailers during the Black Friday season each year is Sky.

With Sky, you can purchase TVs, broadband, mobiles, streaming and more. And soon you'll be able to get your hands on all of these for less thanks to the upcoming Black Friday sales.

When it comes to sorting through the noise of constant deals and price cuts at this time of year, it can get pretty overwhelming. Luckily, the RadioTimes.com team are here to help you sift through savings and figure out what's best for you.

With that in mind, here's what you can expect from Sky this Black Friday season.

Shop current Sky deals at Sky

Speaking of retailers slashing their prices, check out the Currys Black Friday sale.

Plus, you're sure to see more Kindle deals, Audible deals and Disney Plus deals pop up throughout the month.

Jump to:

When is the Sky Black Friday sale 2024?

Sky Robert Daly via gettyimages

While Sky have not made a statement about when we can expect their Black Friday deals, we'll be expecting them to follow the same pattern as last year.

During Black Friday 2023, Sky started launching their deals around mid-November, more than one week before the day itself arrived.

There's one thing you can be sure of: the RadioTimes.com team will be here to update you as soon as the deals start coming in.

Shop current Sky deals at Sky

Looking for more savings this November? Check out these LEGO Black Friday deals.

Does Sky TV do Black Friday deals?

The short answer is yes, Sky TV have offered Black Friday deals in the past, so we can expect them to offer some more this year.

Black Friday 2023 saw discounts on TV packages, as well as broadband subscriptions, mobile phone contracts and more.

Shop current Sky deals at Sky

For more about Sky TV, check out our roundup of Sky TV and broadband deals, as well as Sky Glass offers.

How to get a new deal with Sky

If you're a current Sky customer and you're looking to get yourself a new deal, there are a few ways that you can go about it.

Firstly, think about the add-ons you currently subscribe to. If you've got Sky Movies in your bundles but you're not much of a cinephile, then maybe it's time to get rid of the extra cost.

If you're one of the few people who don't hate phone calls and you're prepared to call Sky up, this is the best way to negotiate some further savings. Call up the retentions team, and make sure you know what's on offer for new customers when you make this call.

Bear in mind that Sky prioritises having a loyal customer base and hates to see any customer walk away unhappy, so if you let them know you're considering changing providers, more deals could be waiting for you.

Shop current Sky deals at Sky

What are the current Sky deals?

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £26 a month

Sky Stream vs NOW PonyWang/ Getty Images

What's the deal: Customers can now get a 24-month contract which includes Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £26 a month.

Why we chose it: This is the ideal package for any customers who are new to Sky and unsure where to start. You'll get over 120 Sky and Freeview channels, plus a Netflix account.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £26 a month

Get 150 Mb/s full fibre 150 broadband for £28 a month

What's the deal: Sky are offering their 150 Mb/s broadband for just £28 a month, along with a Sky Advanced Hub.

Why we chose it: Sky broadband is known for its reliability, speed and good customer service. Plus, you can bundle it with Sky TV to save more on both services.

Get 150 Mb/s full fibre 150 broadband for £28 a month

Get an iPhone 16 Pro for £33 a month

Apple

What's the deal: You can get your hands on Apple's latest phone for just £33 a month. Plus, you can add on Sky's 25GB plan for just £10 extra a month.

Why we chose it: It's no secret that the new iPhone is expensive; however, this Sky deal is one of the cheapest on the market currently.

Get an iPhone 16 Pro for £33 a month

Get Sky Glass 43-inch for £14 a month

What’s the deal: Right now, you can get a 43-inch Sky Glass TV for just £14 a month, with an additional £10 set-up fee. The contract lasts for 24 months. When you combine this deal with Sky TV and Netflix you'll get the first three months completely free and then pay £26 a month afterwards.

Why we chose it: £14 a month is a great price for such an advanced smart TV. With this, you can get access to hundreds of channels, movies and events, plus voice control, while making small and manageable payments.

Get Sky Glass 43-inch for £14 a month

Advertisement

For more on Black Friday, we've put together an explainer for when does Black Friday start, as well as potential PS5 Black Friday deals.