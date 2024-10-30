The discounts are set to cover most of your potential Christmas shopping or life admin lists, including LEGO sets, Xbox consoles, Ninja Air Fryers, and Emma mattresses.

But while this sounds like a dream come true, we know all too well how overwhelming and, frankly, annoying this time can be, with companies pestering you non-stop with all their so-called savings.

According to YouGov, 32% of Brits said they will take part in this year's Black Friday sale, while another third remain undecided about whether to go for it. One in four also said they were planning to spend less this year thanks to wider problems with the cost of living.

So, that's what the RadioTimes.com team are here for, to help you navigate the sea of deals and decide when and how to spend your money. Throughout the sale, we'll be picking out the best discounts and comparing prices across multiple retailers to ensure you’re paying the best price possible. We'll always tell you what the original RRP was and how much you're saving and, most importantly of all, we’ll be completely honest with you if we believe a product isn’t worth your hard-earned cash.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about this year's Black Friday sale, including when it is, when it ends and how to spot a genuine bargain.

Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November and the day after American Thanksgiving.

That makes this year's event Friday 29th November 2024.

Cyber Monday takes place the following Monday, so 2nd December 2024.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are a few different theories about the origin of the phrase "Black Friday" One of the more popular ones relates to accounting; this is the point of the year when retailers begin to turn a profit, taking them from being "in the red" to being "in the black".

Another possibility is that large crowds would gather to go shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, turning the streets "black" with pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

When do Black Friday 2024 sales start for UK retailers?

While Black Friday itself doesn't take place until the end of the month, most retailers run Black Friday sales throughout the whole of November.

Argos has officially announced their sale will start from 1st November, while other retailers like John Lewis and Amazon historically also start their deals from this date.

However, according to one study from Net Voucher Codes this year's sale started for some as early as 17th October, so it's good to keep an eye out early.

When do Black Friday 2024 sales end?

The Black Friday period will officially end on Monday 2nd December to make way for the Cyber Monday sales.

How long will Black Friday deals last in the UK?

In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over even into December.

Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal if you see one, but be aware the other deals may pop up as the sale goes on.

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday?

Yes, Black Friday is still the best time of year to make those big ticket purchases, from phones and games consoles to kitchenware and furniture.

We know that the whole period can seem over-saturated, with thousands of retailers throwing flashy percentages in your face, but if you take care to dig through the pages of phony deals, there are still plenty of real savings to be found.

But, just because it's worth waiting for November, does not mean you have to wait for Black Friday itself.

So many retailers run major deals ahead of the big date, with the Friday before (AKA Fake Black Friday) often providing some of the best offers. Last year, the PlayStation 5 went on sale weeks in advance and by the time actual Black Friday rolled around stocks were very low.

Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal when you see one, and of course we'll do our best to advise which deals are worth going for.

What deals can you expect from Black Friday 2024?

Traditionally Black Friday was the best time to pick up a saving on toys, designer clothes and household products such as sofas and mattresses, meanwhile Cyber Monday would typically centre around tech and gadgets.

But nowadays, it all blends into one and tech has become a major feature throughout November.

Last year in particular was huge for games consoles, with the PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 3 and Nintendo Switch all going on sale. This year, we're expecting things to look a bit different as the PS5 Pro is coming out soon – meaning we're more likely to see bundles on games than actual console discounts – plus the Meta Quest 3S is now on sale as a more affordable version of the VR headset – so the original Meta Quest 3 may stay at its original RRP. However, we reckon it will still be a good time to pick up savings on the Xbox Series X as well as lesser known devices like the Steam Deck.

As usual, we're expecting big discounts on TVs, laptops and projectors – perfect for RadioTimes.com readers! – especially from Samsung and Hisense.

When it comes to phones, Google Pixels and Samsung Galaxy's almost always go on sale, while Apple is famously less keen on dropping the sponsored noopener noreferrerof iPhones. That being said, 2023 was great for savings on AirPods, Apple Macs and iPads, so keep your eye out for that.

Amazon is also a major player in Black Friday and is bound to discount all of their owned products like Kindles, Ring Doorbells, Amazon Echo's and Amazon Fire TVs. They'll also likely drop exclusive 'Invite Only' deals for Amazon Prime members.

Last but not least, Black Friday is always an ideal time to pick up essential kitchenware – dare we mention air fryers? – whether you want a Ninja Creami, slow cooker or microwave, you'll be able to find a major deal.

Plus, and this is the best tip we can give, always wait until Black Friday to buy an electric toothbrush, Oral B always hold enormous savings and you can get smart toothbrushes for under £20.

How to spot a genuine deal in Black Friday 2024

Just because something has a bright red label on it, or a big flashy percentage, doesn’t mean it’s a genuine saving. Luckily for you, we’ve been dealing with Black Fridays since the dawn of time, so we’ve got all the best tips and tricks for how to spot a real bargain.

Create a wishlist and stick to it

In other words, only buy the things you need. It’s so exciting seeing all the different deals popping up, but try not to get sucked into panic buying something you don't really want and will never use. There will be other sales throughout the year like Boxing Day, so use this time to buy the essentials or Christmas presents.

Sign up for notifications

As we’ve said, prices and savings will fluctuate across Black Friday, so it helps if you can have notifications or newsletters set up to monitor them. For instance, if you have an Amazon wishlist, you can sync it up to any Alexa enabled device, which will notify you when a deal is available.

Always check the RRP

So many retailers are guilty of spotlighting a deal and throwing out percentages that aren't accurate. So we'd always recommend checking the RRP first. Personally, we use CamelCamelCamel to track the changing price of products (particularly on Amazon) which means we can genuinely find out if something is at its lowest price.

Shop around other retailers

We know how overwhelming it is when so many different retailers are taking part, so you may be tempted to stick to an Amazon or Argos. But it's always best to shop around and see what you can get elsewhere as some retailers add on cashback schemes, extra perks or free shipping.

Check out older models

It's always nice when the newest model of a phone or tablet is discounted, but after a long time of working on tech content, we've realised that there's not always a big difference between the different generations of phones and devices.

