Full list of UK retailers' Cyber Monday 2024 sales start and end dates
Missed out on a Black Friday bargain? Cyber Monday is back with a bang for 2024, with plenty of deals from UK retailers live right now.
Just like Santa Claus spoiling you with presents on Christmas Day, the RadioTimes.com team are treating you to a whole list of retailers which have Cyber Monday sales on today. We're not saying we're Father Christmas himself, but no one has seen Santa and the RadioTimes.com team in the same room together...
If you're worried you missed out on a Black Friday saving, Cyber Monday gives you another opportunity to get your hands on a piece of tech, to invest in a gaming console, or tune into a new streaming service for a fraction of the price.
Cyber Monday first began back in 2005 and is now an annual shopping event and, for many retailers, it signifies the last day of discounts before the Boxing Day sales.
With so many sales events taking place in the last quarter of the year, it's no surprise that consumers are becoming increasingly responsive to price changes, especially during promotional seasons (according to Adobe Analytics).
On the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we only recommend a deal which has a genuine saving. We monitor popular tech throughout the year, for example, in our Nintendo Switch deals, Meta Quest 3 deals, and Disney Plus offers guides, so we can find deals which are worth your money.
We'd also only recommend offers from reputable UK retailers, such as John Lewis, Currys, and Very, and we've highlighted the top UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales live now further down this guide.
Jump to:
- When does Cyber Monday 2024 start for UK retailers?
- What is Cyber Week in the UK?
- How long will Cyber Monday deals last in the UK?
- Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday in the UK?
- Which UK retailers have Cyber Monday 2024 sales live now?
When does Cyber Monday 2024 start for UK retailers?
Cyber Monday starts Monday 2nd December.
This shopping event always falls on the Monday right after Black Friday.
Historically, Cyber Monday was associated exclusively with online deals, but this has changed slightly in recent years. In 2024, you'll find some brick and mortar stores offering promotions during Cyber Monday, and a lot of retailers see this sales day as an extension of Black Friday.
What is Cyber Week in the UK?
Cyber Week is the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, and it includes Black Friday.
According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Week 2024 (in this case, Black Friday through to Cyber Monday) and Boxing Day will generate a huge £4.1bn, which is approximately a 5.8% increase from last year, and 16% of the season's total revenue.
It's predicted that Black Friday 2024 will amount to £1.3bn in revenue, which is a 9% increase from last year, and Cyber Monday will generate a huge £940.1m this year, which is up 6.7% from last year.
So, it a nutshell, Cyber Monday is set to be a successful day!
For more of the top offers, check out our Kindle deals and Audible deals guides.
How long will Cyber Monday deals last in the UK?
A lot Cyber Monday deals will end at midnight on Monday 2nd December. However, we have seen some exceptions.
Some retailers and brands, such as AO, British Airways and Tonies, have sales which last until Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th December.
We've also seen brands such as Garmin and Nintendo announce its sales are ending on Wednesday 15th January and Sunday 12th January, respectively, but these extended sales are few and far between.
For a lot of retailers, Cyber Monday marks the end of the sales period until the Boxing Day sales.
Speaking of Tonies, our friends at MadeForMums have put together a guide on the best Tonies deals.
Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday in the UK?
As the Black Friday sales begin to wind down, we often find retailers save the best promotions as we head into Cyber Monday. This is perhaps as a lot of people have been paid from work – a very welcome event in this run up to Christmas – or potentially with the chaos and competitiveness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals cut through the noise.
Typically, Black Friday is the time where shoppers purchase big ticket items, such as air fryers and pizza ovens, whereas Cyber Monday is traditionally a day to save money on technology items, with the biggest discounts happening across smartphones, headphones and computers. Did you know (according to Adobe) smartphones amounted to for 39.7% of sales on Cyber Monday 2021, which was an 8.4% year-over-year increase from 2020.
At the time of writing, we've seen some big-name brands such as Apple, Charlotte Tilbury, Xbox, PlayStation, and H&M, pop up in trends for Cyber Monday sales.
Speaking of Charlotte Tilbury and H&M, Cyber Monday is also when we see a lot of beauty and fashion deals go live. On Cyber Monday 2023, we were treated to deals such as an extra 10% off at Jacamo on top of the menswear retailer's great Cyber Monday savings, huge discounts from the likes of Cult Beauty and Body Shop, and 25% off sustainable toothbrushes, like the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, from SURI.
At the time of writing, we know SURI has brought back its 25% discount for Cyber Monday 2024, beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 30% off everything and Glossier has a huge up to 30% off sale, plus, if you fancy yourself as a fashionista, department stores like John Lewis have Cyber Monday savings on brands such as HUSH and Mint Velvet.
Let's find out which UK retailers have Cyber Monday 2024 deals live right now (spoiler alert: it's a lot).
Which UK retailers have Cyber Monday 2024 sales live now?
- Amazon – Ends 2nd December. Take a look at discounts on Amazon devices like the Amazon Echo Dot and Kindle Paperwhite, alongside major savings from brands such as Shark, Ninja, and Dyson.
- Ann Summers – Ends 2nd December. Up to 69% off everything.
- AO – Ends 4th December. Save on hundreds of products, from TVs and air fryers to washing machines.
- ASOS – Ends 2nd December. You can get up to 25% off sitewide with the code 'BAG'.
- Booking.com – Ends 4th December. Save up to 35% on hotel stays with this travel website.
- Boots – Ends 3rd December. Save up to 60% on electrical items and more at Boots.
- British Airways – Ends 4th December. British Airways's sale includes discounted flights from London.
- B&Q – Ends 2nd December. Record low prices on tools, cleaning gadgets and even seven-foot Christmas trees.
- Charlotte Tilbury – Ends 2nd December. Up to 30% off everything (yes, really!).
- Crocs – Ends 2nd December. Cyber Week Sale offers up to 50% off.
- Currys – Ends midnight 2nd December. Check out over 3,000 technology deals with a lowest-price for 2024 guarantee.
- Debenhams – Ends 2nd December. Up to 80% off home, electricals, clothing, makeup and more at Debenhams.
- Dell – Ends 3rd December. Limited-time-only deals on PCs and laptops.
- Disney – Ends 6th December. Up to 20% off sitewide with code 'CYBER'.
- Dunelm – Ends 2nd December. Four days of 'Mega Deals' until Monday.
- Dyson – Ends 2nd December. Save £150 on Dyson technology, including vacuum cleaners.
- EasyJet – Ends 2nd December. Simply use the code 'BLKFRIDAY' to get up to £200 off your next holiday.
- EE – Ends 5th December. Save up to £552 on selected Google Pixel 9 Pro plans and up to £144 on selected Apple iPhone 14 Plus plans.
- The Entertainer – Ends 2nd December. Find up to 70% off hundreds of toys.
- Garmin – Ends 15th January. Garmin boasts a huge holiday sale across watch lines.
- Hoka – Ends 3rd December. Up to 30% off Hoka trainers.
- Honor – Ends 3rd December. Claim £100 off the Honor Magic6 Pro and more fantastic deals.
- John Lewis – Ends 2nd December. Savings across fashion, technology, homeware and more.
- Jo Malone – Ends 2nd December. Exclusive gifts including Complimentary Scented Duo and Limited Edition Stocking.
- Karen Millen – Ends 2nd December. Up to 40% off, plus an extra 10% off everything with the code EXTRA10.
- LEGO – Ends 2nd December. Save up to 40% off Christmas and Marvel LEGO sets.
- LG – Ends 2nd December. Get discounts on TVs, soundbars, fridge freezers, laptops and more at LG.
- Loop Earplugs – Ends 2nd December. Sitewide savings on the noise-dimming Loop Earplugs.
- Merlin – Ends 8th December. Save on entry to the top UK theme parks as the Merlin Annual Pass has been discounted.
- New Balance – Ends 8th December. New Balance's Cyber Week sale sees up to 40% off.
- Nintendo – Ends 12th January. 30% off Switch games, controllers, earphones and cases, plus orders over £70 receive free Mario ornament.
- Not on the High Street – Ends 6th December. Biggest ever Black Friday sale with up to 50% off 90,000 products.
- Ooni – Ends 2nd December. Get a 20% discount on almost everything.
- Pandora – Ends 2nd December. You can get up to 40% off novelty charms from 1st December.
- PlayStation – Ends 2nd January. Get the PS5 Slim for its lowest-ever price, plus save on the PSVR2, PS Pulse headphones and PS5 Games.
- Regatta – 2nd – 10th December. Up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 15% off with code 'CYBER15.'
- Samsung – Ends 3rd December. Save £250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, plus more fantastic offers.
- Selfridges – Ends 2nd December. Save up to 20% off all sunglasses.
- Silent Night – Ends 7th December. At Silent Night, you can save 10% off bedding over £99 when you use the code BF99.
- Swan – Ends 2nd December. Check out deals on cordless vacuum cleaners.
- Tonies – Ends 3rd December. Get 20% off all Tonieboxes and up to £64 off Toniebox bundles.
- UGG – Ends 3rd December. Offers on select styles.
- Very – Ends 2nd December. Get the PS5 Slim for £309 and £30 off the iPhone 16.
- Virgin Experience Days – Ends 2nd December. Up to 80% off experiences like indoor skydiving.
- Vodafone – Ends 2nd December. Major deals on phones, broadband and more at Vodafone this Cyber Monday.
- Voxi – Ends 2nd December. Save money on SIM-only plans and phones.
- Yoto – Ends 2nd December. Save 18% on Yoto Mini Adventurer bundle.
Speaking of the Loop Earplugs discount, the Technology team put together a Loop Earplugs review where we tested the noise-dimming earplugs for six months.