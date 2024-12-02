Cyber Monday first began back in 2005 and is now an annual shopping event and, for many retailers, it signifies the last day of discounts before the Boxing Day sales.

With so many sales events taking place in the last quarter of the year, it's no surprise that consumers are becoming increasingly responsive to price changes, especially during promotional seasons (according to Adobe Analytics).

On the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we only recommend a deal which has a genuine saving. We monitor popular tech throughout the year, for example, in our Nintendo Switch deals, Meta Quest 3 deals, and Disney Plus offers guides, so we can find deals which are worth your money.

We'd also only recommend offers from reputable UK retailers, such as John Lewis, Currys, and Very, and we've highlighted the top UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales live now further down this guide.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

When does Cyber Monday 2024 start for UK retailers?

Justin Paget via Getty Images

Cyber Monday starts Monday 2nd December.

This shopping event always falls on the Monday right after Black Friday.

Historically, Cyber Monday was associated exclusively with online deals, but this has changed slightly in recent years. In 2024, you'll find some brick and mortar stores offering promotions during Cyber Monday, and a lot of retailers see this sales day as an extension of Black Friday.

What is Cyber Week in the UK?

Cyber Week is the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, and it includes Black Friday.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Week 2024 (in this case, Black Friday through to Cyber Monday) and Boxing Day will generate a huge £4.1bn, which is approximately a 5.8% increase from last year, and 16% of the season's total revenue.

It's predicted that Black Friday 2024 will amount to £1.3bn in revenue, which is a 9% increase from last year, and Cyber Monday will generate a huge £940.1m this year, which is up 6.7% from last year.

So, it a nutshell, Cyber Monday is set to be a successful day!

For more of the top offers, check out our Kindle deals and Audible deals guides.

How long will Cyber Monday deals last in the UK?

A lot Cyber Monday deals will end at midnight on Monday 2nd December. However, we have seen some exceptions.

Some retailers and brands, such as AO, British Airways and Tonies, have sales which last until Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th December.

We've also seen brands such as Garmin and Nintendo announce its sales are ending on Wednesday 15th January and Sunday 12th January, respectively, but these extended sales are few and far between.

For a lot of retailers, Cyber Monday marks the end of the sales period until the Boxing Day sales.

Speaking of Tonies, our friends at MadeForMums have put together a guide on the best Tonies deals.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday in the UK?

10'000 Hours via Getty Images

As the Black Friday sales begin to wind down, we often find retailers save the best promotions as we head into Cyber Monday. This is perhaps as a lot of people have been paid from work – a very welcome event in this run up to Christmas – or potentially with the chaos and competitiveness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals cut through the noise.

Typically, Black Friday is the time where shoppers purchase big ticket items, such as air fryers and pizza ovens, whereas Cyber Monday is traditionally a day to save money on technology items, with the biggest discounts happening across smartphones, headphones and computers. Did you know (according to Adobe) smartphones amounted to for 39.7% of sales on Cyber Monday 2021, which was an 8.4% year-over-year increase from 2020.

At the time of writing, we've seen some big-name brands such as Apple, Charlotte Tilbury, Xbox, PlayStation, and H&M, pop up in trends for Cyber Monday sales.

Speaking of Charlotte Tilbury and H&M, Cyber Monday is also when we see a lot of beauty and fashion deals go live. On Cyber Monday 2023, we were treated to deals such as an extra 10% off at Jacamo on top of the menswear retailer's great Cyber Monday savings, huge discounts from the likes of Cult Beauty and Body Shop, and 25% off sustainable toothbrushes, like the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, from SURI.

At the time of writing, we know SURI has brought back its 25% discount for Cyber Monday 2024, beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 30% off everything and Glossier has a huge up to 30% off sale, plus, if you fancy yourself as a fashionista, department stores like John Lewis have Cyber Monday savings on brands such as HUSH and Mint Velvet.

Let's find out which UK retailers have Cyber Monday 2024 deals live right now (spoiler alert: it's a lot).

Which UK retailers have Cyber Monday 2024 sales live now?

Advertisement

Speaking of the Loop Earplugs discount, the Technology team put together a Loop Earplugs review where we tested the noise-dimming earplugs for six months.