Luckily, the Xbox Series S has gone on sale and there are plenty bundles available featuring the Xbox Series X with a brand-new game.

From the new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 to Star Wars Outlaws, there are games bundles to suit every sort of fan. Plus, we've spotted a few bundles with extra controllers and even a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass.

For a quick tip, our favourite bundle so far has to be the Xbox Series X and EA Sports FC 25 Bundle now on sale for £504 instead of £539. But if that doesn't take your fancy, we've got a whole list of deals below.

Xbox. Unsplash/ Sam Pak

The official Xbox sale is up and running, although they haven't launched any deals on the Xbox Series X. At the time of writing the only place where you can find a deal on the X is Very and Amazon.

Instead, the Xbox sale currently centres around deals on games and accessories. You can find up to 55% off games and 20% off controllers. Plus, you can get £50 off the Xbox Series S.

Best Xbox Cyber Monday deals from UK sales

Xbox Series X (Disc) | £479 £459.99 (save £20 or 4%)

Xbox Series X via Argos. Argos

What's the deal: The Xbox Series X Disc Edition has been reduced by £20 at Amazon and Argos, taking the price to £459.99.

Plus, at Very you can get up to £210 off when you trade in an old device, or, and if you're not worried about a few bumps or scratches, you can pick up a refurbished model from £419 at Amazon and MusicMagpie.

Why we chose it: You can never guarantee the mainstream consoles like the Xbox will go on sale. Last year they set a good precedent by dropping the 1TB Series X by £120, however it looks like it's going to be a lot less this year so we'd recommend going with the £20 deal.

Xbox Series X (Digital) | £429 £423.27 (save £5.73 or 1%)

Amazon xbox series s

What's the deal: The cheapest price available on the Xbox Series X is the Digital edition for £423. This is £5 less than the normal price of £429.

Why we chose it: We know £5 really isn't much, but sadly we haven't seen any bigger discounts this Cyber Monday.

Buy Xbox Series X (Digital) for £429 £423.27 (save £5.73 or 1%) at Very

Xbox Series S | £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)

Xbox Series S. Getty Images

What's the deal: Part of the official Xbox sales is a £40 saving on the Xbox Series S. However, we have found an even better £50 saving over at Amazon, EE and Argos.

Why we chose it: Here's what Gaming Editor Rob Leane had to say: "The good thing about Series S is that it’s small and lightweight and they have Cloud Save, so if I play something on the S it can save and also show up on the X."

Get £300 off Xbox Series X when you buy an LG TV at Currys

Currys

What's the deal: When you buy select LG TVs at Currys you can get £300 off the Xbox Series X, as well as any Cyber Monday TV savings.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you've been waiting to make two big purchases.

Get £300 off Xbox Series X when you buy an LG TV at Currys

Xbox Series X, additional wireless controller and Game Pass Ultimate (One Month Membership) Bundle | £509

Currys

What's the deal: Get a new Xbox Series X with two wireless controllers and the Game Pass Ultimate one month membership for £509.

Why we chose it: Xbox Game Pass is a market-leading cloud service for gamers. You can get the newest games sent straight to your console from developers such as Bethesda, as well as a selection of the hottest indie games.

Buy Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate (1 Month Membership) Bundle for £509 at Currys

Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate (24 Month Membership) Bundle | £30 a month

EE

What's the deal: You can also get a bundle that includes the Xbox Series X and 24 months of the Xbox Game Pass. For this you pay £30 a month with a £10 upfront payment.

Why we chose it: This deal guarantees you two years of free games and exclusive access, what's not to love?

Buy Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate (24 Month Membership) Bundle for £30 a month

Xbox Series X with additional Wireless Controller | £529 £518 (save £11 or 2%)

Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get the Xbox 1TB with an additional wireless controller for £518 (down from £529), or with the Elite Wireless Controller for £564 (down from £584).

Why we chose it: If you like to game with friends, or perhaps you're planning a Christmas Day game-off, you'll need a second controller straight away.

Xbox Series X and EA Sports FC 25 Bundle | £539 £504 (save £35 or 6%)

Xbox

What's the deal: The Xbox Series X is now available in a bundle with EA Sports FC 25 for £504.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 25 is set to be one of the biggest games of the year, so make sure you don't miss out on getting it alongside a shiny new Xbox.

Buy Xbox Series X & EA Sports FC 25 Bundle for £539 £504 (save £35 or 6%) at Currys

Xbox Series X and Hogwarts Legacy Bundle | £519 £489 (save £30 or 5%)

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can get the Xbox Series X with Hogwarts Legacy for £30 off, taking the price to £489.

Why we chose it: This is a magical deal for Potterheads who can explore the grounds and skies of Hogwarts for even less.

Buy Xbox Series X and Hogwarts Legacy Bundle for £519 £489 (save £30 or 5%) at Currys

Xbox Series X and Star Wars Outlaws | £ 547 £527 (save £20 or 3%)

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: This Xbox and Star Wars Outlaws bundle is now on sale for £20 off, taking the price to £527.

Why we chose it: It's not a huge saving, but for Star Wars fans this game is a must, so you might as well take the win and spend that £20 elsewhere.

Buy Xbox Series X and Star Wars Outlaws for £ 547 £527 (save £20 or 3%) at Very

Xbox Series X The Ultimate Gamer Bundle, Carbon Black console and 24 Month Ultimate Game Pass | £789 £749 (save £40 or 5%)

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the Carbon Black Xbox Series X and a whole two years of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass, all for £40 off at Very.

Why we chose it: As we've said, the Xbox Game Pass is industry leading and contains all the latest games plus exclusives for £14.99 a month. So with this, you wouldn't need to buy new games for two years.

Buy Xbox Series X The Ultimate Gamer Bundle, Carbon Black console and 24 Month Ultimate Game Pass for £789 £749 (save £40 or 5%) at Very

Xbox Series X and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £548 £528 (save £20 or 3%)

Very

What's the deal: For £528, you can get the Xbox X console and the game Call of Duty Black Ops 6. You can also get the Series S bundle for £282.

Why we chose it: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is one of the most sought after games right now thanks to its graphics and game play. If you want an action-packed ride to kickstart your gaming, this is it.

Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Bundle | £524 £504 (save £20 or 3%)

Very

What's the deal: Very has knocked £20 off this bundle, which includes an Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for a high-octane car game with gorgeous graphics, this is the bundle for you.

Buy Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Bundle for £524 £504 (save £20 or 3%) at Very

Grand Theft Auto V & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £84.99 £69.99 (save £15 or 17%)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision/Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £69.99. Separately, these games cost £34.99 and £56.99, so you're saving £21.99.

Why we chose it: These are two of the newest, best loved games out at the moment, so don't miss the chance to grab both for less.

Grand Theft Auto V & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle for £84.99 £69.99 (save £15 or 17%) at Very

Xbox Series X Cyber Monday games and accessories deals

Xbox Wireless Controller | £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%)

Xbox controller Carbon Black Currys

What's the deal: Argos is offering 29% off the Xbox Wireless Controller, while Currys is offering 27% off plus four months of Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: A saving of £16 is certainly not to be sniffed at, especially when this product boasts updated D-pad and textured grips on the triggers, bumpers and back-case.

Xbox Wireless Controller Ghost Cipher Edition | £59.99 £47.99 (save £12 or 20%)

Currys

What's the deal: This special-edition Xbox controller is also on sale, dropping from £59.99 to £47.99.

Why we chose it: This controller bears an attractive transparent shell with a gold thumb pad. It also has the fun feature of a Share button, which lets you easily capture and share content.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller Ghost Cipher Edition for £59.99 £47.99 (save £12 or 20%) at Currys

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | £159 £147.97 (save £11.03 or 7%)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Amazon

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday, you can get £11.03 off the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: While this may be on the lower end of the Xbox Series X deals we've seen so far, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is worth investing in. Not only does it boast a sleek monochrome look, it also counts itself among the highest quality gaming accessories for advanced gamers.

Buy Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for £159 £147.97 (save £11.03 or 7%) at Amazon

