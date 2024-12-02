Last year, the Black Friday sales window saw the Switch hit its lowest price ever at £30 off, but we haven't seen anything like that for the entirety of 2024.

With that in mind, and the fact next year will include the release of the mysterious Nintendo Switch 2, now is probably one of the only times left the device will be on sale.

There are also plenty of bundles still kicking about on the Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED and a few games discounts, let's take a look.

Jump to:

Does Nintendo participate in Cyber Monday sales?

Nintendo Switch Lite. Nintendo

Yes. Nintendo has a sale that will run until 12th January 2025.

Nintendo's own store doesn't feature any discounts on the Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite, but instead has savings on accessories and games, as well as bundles with Nintendo online membership, or additional gifts – like this lovely Wii Sports water bottle!

Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen for Cyber Monday 2024

We've split this considerably long list into three chunks: console deals, gaming bundles, and accessories.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch | £259.99 £249.99 (save £10 or 3%)

Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

What's the deal: Right now, the best offer we've seen on the Nintendo Switch is a £10 discount. This is available at Amazon, John Lewis and Very.

Why we chose it: According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the Nintendo Switch dropped to £229 last November, its lowest price ever. That's a £30 discount from its RRP of £259.99, which wasn't huge when you compared it to the £90 discounts we saw on other consoles like the PS5. So, although we haven't seen anything like that so far this year, £10 is still a realistic price drop for the Switch and the lowest price of 2024.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 £185 (save £14.99 or 7%)

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: You can currently get the Coral version of the Nintendo Switch Lite for £185 at Amazon. You can also find all the other colours for £189 at Argos.

Why we chose it: We don't normally see many discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite thanks to its lower RRP of £199.99, so a saving like this is an unexpected surprise.

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309.99 £279.99 (save £30 or 9%)

Nintendo

What's the deal: Right now the Nintendo Switch OLED is cheaper than its RRP (£309.99) across most UK retailers. The cheapest price we've found is at Amazon it's £279.99.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch OLED hit its lowest price in March this year when it dropped to £259.95, so we're not betting on seeing it go lower than that this November.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red

Currys Currys

What's the deal: You can also save £10 or 3% on the special Mario Red edition of the OLED at Argos.

Why we chose it: Not only does this model come in iconic Italian plumber red, but also features a silhouette design of Mario jumping into action on the back of the dock.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Red for £309.99 £299.99 (save £10 or 3%) at Argos

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Sports Set and 12-Month Online membership | £259.99 £249.99

Nintendo

What's the deal: This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Sports game, a Leg Strap Accessory, and a Nintendo Switch Online Individual 12-Month (365-Day) Membership.

Why we chose it: For the same price as the Nintendo Switch Console, you can get a tonne of bonus items, so that's the main Christmas present and stocking filler all sorted!

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with 12-Month Online membership | £199.99 £189.99 (save £10 or 5%)

Nintendo

What's the deal: This bundle is a classic of Nintendo's, with a Switch Lite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month online membership for £189.99 (down from £199.99). You can get the teal edition and the coral edition.

Why we chose it: This is an ideal starter bundle for new or young gamers as it's cute, portable and affordable.

For an extra £13 you can also get an additional Carabiner Keyring – perfect for a bit of stocking filler.

Nintendo Switch Sports Set, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12-Month Online membership | £308 £269 (save £39 or 12%)

Very

What's the deal: For just £10 more than the offer above, you'll get the added bonus of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Why we chose it: This is what we like to think of as the Christmas Day special. Imagine it, you've got Mario Kart, Sports and a brand-new Switch for the entire family to gather around.

Buy Nintendo Switch Sports Set, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12-Month Online membership for £308 £269 (save £39 or 12%) at Very

Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft, Princess Zelda Case and Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership Bundle | £269

Currys

What's the deal: This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Sports game, Minecraft, and a carry case from the Princess Zelda franchise, plus a 12-month online membership. All for £269 at Currys.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect beginners bundle for young Switch players, with a fun game and accessories to get them going.

Buy Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft, Princess Zelda Case and Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership Bundle for £269 at Currys

Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Joy-Con Racing Wheels & Princess Zelda Case Bundle | £289

Currys

What's the deal: In this bundle you'll find a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, two Joy-Con Racing Wheels and a Zelda carry case, all for under £300.

Why we chose it: If you know you're going to be diving straight into Mario Kart, the Joy-Con Wheels are the perfect accessory to have in your bundle. Plus, a convenient carry case to keep it all safe.

Buy Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Joy-Con Racing Wheels & Princess Zelda Case Bundle for £289 at Currys

Nintendo Switch (Red), Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros Movie Stickers | £259.99

Nintendo

What's the deal: For £259.99 (the same price as the Nintendo Switch on its own), you can get the Nintendo Switch Red, Super Mario Odyssey and a pack of stickers from the Super Mario Bros movie.

Why we chose it: If you were a fan of the Super Mario Bros movie, this bundle is ideal, as it gives you the game, the console and the accessories of your favourite character.

Buy Nintendo Switch (Red), Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros Movie Stickers for £259.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros Wonder Pack with bonus item | £309.98

Nintendo

What's the deal: Inside this bundle is the Switch, the Super Mario Bros Wonder Game, the Switch case, plus the Super Mario Bros Wonder pin set as a bonus.

Why we chose it: Super Mario Bros Wonder is a great game for Christmas Day family play, or for getting through on your own.

Buy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pack with bonus item for £309.98 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros Wonder pack with 12 Month Online membership | £309.99

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model (White) + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Nintendo Switch Online Individual 12-Month (365-Day) Membership Nintendo

What's the deal: This bundle from My Nintendo Store includes the white Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Mario Bros Wonder and a voucher to redeem 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership.

Why we chose it: This is by far the best bundle we've seen. The Switch OLED has an RRP of £309.99, so the fact you're getting that, a 12-month online membership and a new game for the same price is great.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros Wonder pack with 12 Month Online membership for £309.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Violet and Three Months Online membership | £316.97

Nintendo

What's the deal: At Nintendo, you can get a bundle that includes either Pokémon Violet or Pokémon Scarlet, a Nintendo Switch and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Plus a bonus Switch carry case.

Why we chose it: For Pokémon fans, this is by far the best deal we've seen and it's got so many extras with it.

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Set and Mario Party Superstars Pack | £359.98

Nintendo

What's the deal: This bundle contains the Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure (with accompanying Ring-Con and Leg-Strap included), and one of two games: Mario Party Superstars or Just Dance 2022.

Why we chose it: The Ring Fit Adventure adds a whole new layer of activity to your Switch gameplay. Much like the Nintendo Wii before it, the Ring Fit requires you to move around and get involved with the story, jogging, dancing and even doing yoga poses to save the day.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Get 30% off Nintendo Switch controllers, consoles and accessories

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Joy Con controllers Nintendo

What's the deal: You can save up to 30% off Nintendo Switch controllers, cases and accessories right now in Nintendo's winter sale. This takes items like the Princess Peach Plaid controller to £31 and the Zelda earbuds to £24.

Why we chose it: If you already have a Nintendo Switch, this is a great way to save on all the extras.

Shop 30% off Nintendo Switch controllers, cases and accessories at Nintendo

30% off Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and other Nintendo Switch games

What's the deal: Nintendo also has deals on their Switch games including 30% off Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Why we chose it: Even when you have the Nintendo Switch, buying games is a whole other expense to consider, so this is a great time to save money.

Shop 30% off Nintendo Switch games at Nintendo

Buy a 12-Month Online membership and gift an extra one for free

Nintendo Switch Online membership Nintendo

What's the deal: If you buy a 12-Month Online Nintendo membership, you can get an additional 12-Month Online membership which you can gift to someone else.

Why we chose it: Two birds with one stone, it's a gift for yourself and someone else sorted.

Buy a 12-Month Online membership and gift an extra one for free at Nintendo

Just Dance 2025 | £42.99 £23.99 (save £19 or 45%)

Argos

What's the deal: Just Dance 2025 is now on sale for £19 off, taking the cost to £23.99.

Why we chose it: This is ideal for Christmas Day hijinx, with all the latest music and dance crazes at your fingertips.

Buy Just Dance 2025 for £42.99 £23.99 (save £19 or 45%) at Argos

EA Sports FC 25 | £46.99 £27.99 (save £19 or 40%)

EA Sports FC 25 Currys

What's the deal: Save 40% on EA Sports FC 25 for the Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday. You'll also get four months of Apple TV+ with this product.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 25 is the must-have game for any football fans, whether that's digital football or real life. It features more than 19,00 licensed players from 700+ clubs around the world, and the new 5v5 Rush mode means you can play your friends on a small-sided pitch.

Buy EA Sports FC 25 for £46.99 £27.99 (save £19 or 40%) at Currys

Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy | £44.99 £22.99 (save £22 or 50%)

Hogwarts Legacy 2. Warner Bros Games

What's the deal: The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is now at its lowest price ever of £22.99, saving you 50%.

Why we chose it: Who wouldn't want to spend this Christmas soaring around the grounds of Hogwarts?

Buy Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy for £44.99 £22.99 (save £22 or 50%) at Very

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | £39 £36.99 (save £2.01 or 5%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Legend of Zelda game is on sale for £36.99, down from £39.

Why we chose it: Zelda fans won't want to miss out on this saving as it's a great adventure in which you're trying to save the kingdom of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for £39 £36.99 (save £2.01 or 5%) at Amazon

Super Mario Party Jamboree | £39.95 £36.99 (save £2.96 or 7%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has put a 7% saving on this Super Mario Jamboree game, taking the price down to £36.99.

Why we chose it: Get ready for the biggest party yet, from running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control mini golf, this jamboree is has over 110 mini games.

Super Mario Party Jamboree for £39.95 £36.99 (save £2.96 or 7%) at Amazon

