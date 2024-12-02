So far, we've found plenty of great offers like £200 off Samsung's The Frame and £400 off a 65-inch LG Smart TV, but there's so much more to explore.

Plus, retailers like Currys have notoriously promised that the deals' prices are at their lowest since May 2024, so, you can rest assured a cheaper TV wouldn't have been on sale before this month.

You can be sure you're in safe hands when it comes to shopping for the best UK TV deals – let's take a look at what's on offer this Cyber Monday.

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday UK TV deals at a glance:

Cyber Monday UK TV deals to shop in 2024

We've split this up by TV size, so feel free to skip ahead to the size you want:

Best Cyber Monday 32-inch TV deals

TCL 32RS550K Roku TV | £159 £129 (save £30 or 19%)

TCL 32RS550K Roku TV 32 Smart Full HD HDR LED TV Currys

What's the deal: Get almost 20% off the TCL 32RS550K Roku TV this Cyber Monday. You'll also get money off selected TCL sound bars with your purchase.

Why we chose it: If you're in the market for a budget TV that allows you to stream your favourite shows, then this could be the option for you. This model is equipped with Roku, where you can stream your favourite platforms, including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Buy TCL 32RS550K Roku TV for £159 £129 (save £30 or 19%) at Currys

Best Cyber Monday 43-inch TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch | £549.99 £279.99 (save £270 or 49%)

Amazon Fire TV Amazon

What's the deal: This deal sees the Amazon Fire TV reduced by £270, taking the price from £549.99 to £270.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TVs have all the apps and perks of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, plus a Omni QLED series 4K screen and built-in Alexa.

Buy Amazon Fire TV 43-inch for £549.99 £279.99 (save £270 or 49%) at Amazon

Samsung The Frame 43-inch | £899 699

Samsung The Frame 43-inch. John Lewis

What's the deal: The QLED Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV has also been swept away in the sales and we're thrilled that it has. If you're looking to fill a smaller room in your home, the 43-inch The Frame TV, which transforms into a picture, currently has £200 off at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: The Technology team are fans of John Lewis for its free delivery on orders such as this, plus, with The Frame TV you can get a free wall mount, TV set-up and demonstration.

Buy Samsung The Frame 43-inch for £899 699 (save £200 or 22%) at John Lewis

Best Cyber Monday 55-inch TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TV | £1,499 £799

Currys

What's the deal: For a limited time only this Cyber Monday, you can get the Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TV for almost half price off, at £799 instead of £1,499.

Why we chose it: Trust Currys to offer a brilliant saving such as this one and throw in something extra, too: you can get £200 off a Samsung soundbar when you buy this TV; simply use the code SAMS200 at the checkout to redeem your soundbar.

Buy Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TV for £1,499 £799 (save £700 or 47%) at Currys

Samsung The Frame 55-inch | £1,299 £899

Samsung The Frame 55-inch. Very

What's the deal: The slightly smaller Samsung The Frame is also on sale at Very. This November, you can get the 55-inch The Frame for £899 instead of £1,299, saving you a huge £400.

Why we chose it: If last year's Cyber Monday sales are anything to go by, Samsung TVs will prove very popular in the 2024 sales. At the time of writing, 32 people have bought the 55-inch The Frame in the last 48-hours.

Buy Samsung The Frame 55-inch for £1,299 £899 (save £400 or 31%) at Very

Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV | £1,499 £1,089

Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV. AO

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday at AO, shoppers can save up to £160 on this Sony TV. Non-members can bag the TV for £1,149 instead of £1,499, and AO members can buy this TV for £1,089, saving an extra £60.

Why we chose it: We like this TV deal from AO because you can get an extra perk when you buy the Sony TV; save £100 on the Sony HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. Simply add both the TV and soundbar to your basket, and use the discount code SB100 at the checkout.

Buy Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV for £1,499 £1,089 (save £410 or 27%) at AO

LG C4 55-inch OLED evo 4K HDR Smart TV | £1,899 £1,199

Currys

What's the deal: At Currys this November, you can save a huge £700 on the LG C4 55-inch OLED evo 4K HDR Smart TV, taking the price from £1,899 to £1,199.

Why we chose it: This 55-inch TV boasts LG self-lit OLED evo for fantastic detail and contrast, and the TV comes with a five-year guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Buy LG C4 55-inch OLED evo 4K HDR Smart TV for £1,899 £1,199 (save £700 or 17%) at Currys

Best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV | £1,509 £1,400

Amazon

What's the deal: Every little helps when it comes to buying a TV as high-end (and as expensive) as the Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV. At Amazon currently, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV for £1,400 instead of £1,509, saving you £109 (or 7%).

Why we chose it: Coupled with a sleek, minimal TV design and Powerful HDR OLED brightness, the Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV is a perfect addition to any home.

Buy Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV | £1,509 £1,400 (save £109 or 7%) at Amazon

LG QNED86 65-inch QNED 4K HDR Smart TV | £1,399.99 £999

Currys

What's the deal: You can save a huge £400 on this 65-inch LG QNED 4K HDR Smart TV this Cyber Monday. Currys has dropped the Smart TV's price from £1,399 to under £1,000 at £999.

Why we chose it: Also at Currys, you can add a TV bracket to your order and save £40, and make use of free in-store collection in as little as one hour.

Buy LG QNED86 65-inch QNED 4K HDR Smart TV for £1,399.99 £999 (save £400.99 or 29%) at Currys

Samsung The Frame 65-inch | £1,999 £1,199

Samsung The Frame 65-inch. Very

What's the deal: You can save £800 on the 2024 Samsung The Frame, taking the price from £1,999 to £1,199.

Why we chose it: Samsung's The Frame is an innovative design – The Frame looks like a photo frame when it's not in use. Plus, The Frame has a Matte Display which prevents glare on a TV screen as it absorbs reflections, so even in bright light, you'll have the best possible viewing experience – perfect for when the whole family is gathered around watching a Christmas film.

Buy Samsung The Frame 65-inch for £1,999 £1,199 (save £800 or 40%) at Very

Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch | £2,099 £1,599

Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch. Currys

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung OLED TV 65-inch for £1,599 instead of £2,099, saving you £500 (or 24%).

Why we chose it: With Adaptive Sound+ technology which automatically adjusts to your surroundings, a naturally bright colour with Quantum Dot technology, plus a five-year guarantee, this TV is a brilliant option.

Buy Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch for £2,099 £1,599 (save £500 or 24%) at Currys

LG C44LA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | £1,699 £1,650

AO

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £49 on the 65-inch LG C44LA 4K Ultra HD TV, taking the price to £1,650 instead of £1,699.

Why we chose it: It's time to kick back and relax in front of your brand-new LG C44LA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV; this Ultra HD TV boasts a stunning 4K OLED display combined with LG self-lit OLED evo. Plus, streaming services are easily accessible with this TV, so you can watch your favourite shows at the touch of a button.

Buy LG C44LA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for £1,699 £1,650 (save £49 or 3%) at AO

BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED 65-inch | £2,199 £1,599

BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED Currys

What's the deal: Save a whopping £600 on the BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED at Currys, and you'll also get discounts on other Sony products and four months free of Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: Thousands of mini LEDs, an XR Backlight Master Drive and calibrated modes for the likes of Netflix and Prime Video all combine for an exceptional viewing experience on the BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED. This TV is made with the same tech that's used for Sony's pro monitors in Hollywood, so you know you're in safe hands.

Buy BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED 65-inch for £2,199 £1,599 (save £600 or 27%) at Currys

Best Cyber Monday 70-inch TV deals

LG 70-Inch 70UR80006LJ Smart 4K | £599 £499

Argos

What's the deal: Save £100 on the LG 70-Inch 70UR80006LJ Smart 4K at Argos, taking the price from £599 to £499.

Why we chose it: This LG 70-inch TV is already reasonably priced at £599, and it's just gotten even cheaper in the November sales. With this TV, you can access all of your must-have apps like Freeview Play, NOW, Netflix, Disney Plus and more on LG's easy-to-use webOS platform.

Buy LG 70-inch 70UR80006LJ Smart 4K for £599 £499 (save £100 or 17%) at Argos

Best Cyber Monday 77-inch TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV | £3,999 £2,838



Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV. AO

What's the deal: If you're in the market for a big TV, there are scarcely few better TVs than this 77-inch number. For a limited time only, you can save £1,221 on the Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV. Non-members will get this Smart TV for £2,838, and members will get this TV for £2,778.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com Technology team like shopping at AO for its next day delivery, AO membership option, which lets you save an extra £100 on this product, and energy rating information.

Buy Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV for £3,999 £2,838 (save £1,161 or 29%) at AO

Best Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals

Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV | £2,799 £1,699

Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV. Marks Electricals

What's the deal: This brilliant 85-inch TV now has a huge £1,100 off the RRP, taking the price from £2,799 to £1,699.

Why we chose it: With its 144Hz Game Mode Pro, Quantum Dot colour, Hi-View Engine PRO, AI Sports Mode, and Mini-LED PRO, the Hisense TV is fantastic quality for whatever you're using it for, whether that's gaming or streaming the new series Rivals.

Buy Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV for £2,799 £1,699 (save £1,100 or 39%) at Marks Electrical

Best Cyber Monday 98-inch TV deals

TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | £1,999 £1,598

TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV. AO

What's the deal: This is the lowest price ever on the TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV! You can get the TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for £1,598 (if you're a non-member) and £1,498 (if you're a member), reduced from £1,999.

Why we chose it: You know the £100 off soundbar deal we mentioned earlier? This 98-inch Smart TV comes with a deal which tops it; secure the TCL Q75HK Soundbar for half price when you buy this TV. Simply add both products to your basket and use the discount code HALFSOUND2 at the checkout.

Buy TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for £1,999 £1,598 (save £401 or 20%) at AO

Which UK retailers have Cyber Monday TV deals?

