Tracking devices are hugely popular among travellers who like to have the peace of mind of knowing where their luggage is at all times. You can pop the AirTags in your handbag, suitcase, wallet or pocket, and then track the device as it moves in real-time. Nifty, right?

Apple AirTags use Bluetooth and GPS to relay the location of your chosen item back to your smartphone, laptop and tablet with pretty much pinpoint accuracy.

The RadioTimes.com Technology team have kept an ear to the ground when it comes to Apple deals this year; from Cyber Monday Apple MacBook deals and Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals to Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals and iPhone 16 Cyber Monday deals, we've seen some great offers so far.

As you probably know, it's rare Apple itself promotes savings on its site, but plenty of other UK retailers do. This 29% off Apple AirTag deal comes from UK retailer Amazon, and it's the best we've seen so far this November. Let's check it out.

Buy Apple AirTag (4 pack) for £119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon

What is the Apple AirTag Cyber Monday deal?

Amazon

For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can save 29% or £35 on not one, not two, but four Apple AirTags – taking the price from £119 to £84.

This offer at Amazon comes with free delivery and free returns, too.

We like the Apple AirTags at RadioTimes.com as you can keep track of all of your items with a simple one-tap set-up. If your lost item if further away, don't fear, you can find it wit the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the 'Find My' network.

How long is the Apple AirTag Cyber Monday discount on sale for?

JGI/Tom Grill via Getty Images

This Amazon Apple AirTag (4 pack) offer was penned as a 'Black Friday Deal', however, at the time of writing on this chilly Cyber Monday afternoon (Monday 2nd December), the Apple AirTag offer is still live.

Cyber Monday (on Monday 2nd December) is traditionally the time when customers can save money on technology items, with the biggest discounts happening across smartphones, headphones and computers.

Today is typically the last chance for customers to bag a bargain before the Boxing Day sales, so we predict this Apple AirTag deal will end tonight (Monday 2nd December).

For more information on Cyber Monday start and end dates, be sure to check out our guide.

What other UK retailers have Apple AirTag Black Friday deals?

As well as Amazon, these are the other UK retailers we've spotted selling the Apple AirTag (4 pack):

For even more fantastic savings, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday UK TV deals.