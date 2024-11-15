For the uninitiated, RadioTimes.com gaming editor Rob Leane explains it perfectly: "The Steam Deck is really interesting, because it’s basically a PC but they’ve made it handheld and so it connects to Steam – the biggest Launcher for PC games – and you can download any game and play it on the go."

Not only can a Steam Deck enable you to game on the go; it can also run apps and even be used as a smaller computer.

When the Steam Deck first came out in 2022, this was a huge development for PC gamers. PC games typically take a larger amount of power to run, meaning that they were tied down to a stationary gaming setup. But the new Steam Deck allowed you to take your PC gaming on the road with you.

The original Steam Deck was quickly followed up with the Steam Deck OLED, which you can now get in three different models.

But the question on everyone's mind right now is this: will the Steam Deck or any of the Steam Deck OLED models be discounted this Black Friday season?

We've already seen discounts on other handheld consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch. Now, PC gamers are holding out hope that they can also snag some top savings this Black Friday.

But is this hope in vain? We've put together the ultimate guide to what you can expect from Steam Deck during Black Friday 2024.

Buy Steam Deck 512GB OLED for £479 £440 (save £39 or 8%) at Amazon

Shop Steam Deck at Steam

For more Black Friday savings, take a look at our roundup of PSVR2 Black Friday deals, PS5 Pro Black Friday deals, AirPods Black Friday deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Jump to:

Will Steam Deck be discounted on Black Friday 2024?

So far we aren't seeing any discounts on the Steam website itself, with prices remaining at £349 for the 256GB LCD model, £479 for the 512GB OLED model and £569 for the 1TB OLED model.

However, there are other places where you can snag a Steam Deck. Amazon are currently selling the 512GB model for just £440 – that's a reduction of £39 on the original price.

Buy Steam Deck 512GB OLED for £479 £440 (save £39 or 8%) at Amazon

Shop Steam Deck at Steam

Which UK retailers have Steam Deck Black Friday deals?

Asides from the Steam Deck website itself, the console is available to purchase at Amazon UK.

Here, the 512GB OLED model is reduced to £440, but apart from that, all models are cheaper on the Steam Deck website.

Buy Steam Deck 512GB OLED for £479 £440 (save £39 or 8%) at Amazon

Shop Steam Deck at Steam

Best Steam Deck Black Friday deals we've found so far in UK retailer sales

Save £39 on the Steam Deck 512GB OLED

Valve Steam Deck 512GB Handheld Console Amazon

Amazon are offering a reduction of £39, or 8%, on the Steam Deck 512GB OLED model, taking its price from £479 to £440.

This model delivers more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power console, allowing you to sign in and get access to all games already on your Steam account instantly.

Buy Steam Deck 512GB OLED for £479 £440 (save £39 or 8%) at Amazon

Steam Deck 256GB LCD

Steam Deck 256GB LCD Steam

This cheaper Steam Deck model boasts a 1280 x 800 LCD display and up to 60Hz refresh rate, all powered by Wi-Fi 5.

There's a 40Whr battery, which gives you between two and eight hours of gameplay, dependent on content, and a 45W Power supply with 1.5m cable.

Buy Steam Deck 256GB LCD for £349 at Steam

Steam Deck 1TB OLED

steam deck 1TB OLED Steam

Gamers who are after maximum storage, battery life and refresh rate should definitely consider the Steam Deck 1TB OLED model. The console comes with a 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass, as well as a 50Whr battery45W Power supply with 2.5m cable and up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy Steam Deck 1TB OLED for £569 at Steam

Best Black Friday deals we've found on other handheld consoles

If the Steam Deck is a little out of your budget, or you simply want to explore your other options in the world of handheld gaming, then you're in luck. We've put together a list of alternative handheld gaming options, which are also offering discounts this Black Friday season.

Save £200 on the MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console

MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console Currys

What's the deal: Not only can you get £200 off the MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console, you'll also receive four months of Apple TV+ and up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: This handheld console is all about combining power and efficiency. The Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor is packed with 16 cores and AI accelerations, not to mention the 120 Hz refresh rate and ergonomic design.

Buy MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console for £699 £499 (save £200 or 29%) at Currys

Get almost £150 off the LENOVO Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console

Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are currently offering the LENOVO Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console for £549.99, which is a reduction of £149.01 on the original price.

Why we chose it: With an 8.8" Quad HD touchscreen and a 144 Hz refresh rate, the LENOVO Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console is all set for smooth gameplay on the latest titles.

Buy LENOVO Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console for £699 £549.99 (save £149.01 or 14%) at Amazon

Save £200 on the ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console, John Lewis

What's the deal: John Lewis are offering big savings on the ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console, with almost a third off the RRP.

Why we chose it: An expansive 7” Full HD 120Hz display and comfortable ergonomics means that you can easily become fully immersed while playing your favourite games on the ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console.

Buy ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console for £599 £399 (save £200 or 33%) at John Lewis

Save on the PlayStation Portal PS5

Playstation Portal PS5 Amazon

What's the deal: While £3.99 may not exactly be the biggest saving, every little helps! Amazon have reduced the price of the PlayStation Portal PS5 from £199.99 to £196.

Why we chose it: Sony are a major player when it comes to handheld gaming (no pun intended). This remote console allows you to play your PS5 over your home Wi-Fi with console-quality controls.

Buy PlayStation Portal PS5 for £199.99 £196 (save £3.99 or 2%) at Amazon

Get £20 off LOGITECH G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Console

LOGITECH G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Console Currys

What's the deal: Currys have reduced the LOGITECH G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Console from £349 to £329. You'll also get four months of Apple TV+ and up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: The 7” Full HD touchscreen can handle 60 fps, so you're in for some smooth action-packed gameplay, not to mention the impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Buy LOGITECH G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Console for £349 £329 (save £20 or 6%) at Currys

Advertisement

For more on handheld gaming, take a look at our list of the best PlayStation Portal Black Friday deals.