This saving is for a bundle which includes the paper tablet itself, a Marker Plus for writing (and erasing), and a choice of two cases: the Book Folio (which has a leather cover) or the Type Folio (which has a keyboard attached).

The price of these bundles has now been dropped to £499 for the Book Folio and £529 for the Type Folio.

If you're unfamiliar with the reMarkable 2, this smart notebook has the look and feel of paper, but the functions of a tablet. It can convert your notes to text, allows you to mark-up PDFs and can connect with documents on your OneDrive and Google Drive.

reMarkable also recently released their first in-colour paper tablet: the reMarkable Paper Pro, although sadly it won't be included in the deals this year.

Buy reMarkable 2 from £349

What is the reMarkable Black Friday deal?

When you buy a bundle which includes the reMarkable 2, a Marker Plus and the Type Folio or Book Folio cases, you can save £50 on the tablet itself, plus an extra £29 on either Folio, meaning you save £79 overall.

The price of the Book Folio bundle is normally £578, but has been reduced to £499. This saves you £79 or 13%.

The price of the Type Folio bundle is normally £608, but has been reduced to £529. This saves you £79 or 12%.

How long does the reMarkable Black Friday deal last?

This deal will run from 21st November to 2nd December (Cyber Monday). That's plenty of time to grab this tempting offer.

