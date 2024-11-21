Get £50 off reMarkable 2 smart notebook in this new UK Black Friday deal
reMarkable's Black Friday sale is back, so here's how you can save on a brand-new smart notebook.
Right now, hundreds of retailers are fighting for your attention with their Black Friday deals, and reMarkable has just entered the fray.
The tech company is offering a tempting £50 off its flagship smart notebook, the reMarkable 2.
This saving is for a bundle which includes the paper tablet itself, a Marker Plus for writing (and erasing), and a choice of two cases: the Book Folio (which has a leather cover) or the Type Folio (which has a keyboard attached).
The price of these bundles has now been dropped to £499 for the Book Folio and £529 for the Type Folio.
If you're unfamiliar with the reMarkable 2, this smart notebook has the look and feel of paper, but the functions of a tablet. It can convert your notes to text, allows you to mark-up PDFs and can connect with documents on your OneDrive and Google Drive.
reMarkable also recently released their first in-colour paper tablet: the reMarkable Paper Pro, although sadly it won't be included in the deals this year.
What is the reMarkable Black Friday deal?
When you buy a bundle which includes the reMarkable 2, a Marker Plus and the Type Folio or Book Folio cases, you can save £50 on the tablet itself, plus an extra £29 on either Folio, meaning you save £79 overall.
The price of the Book Folio bundle is normally £578, but has been reduced to £499. This saves you £79 or 13%.
The price of the Type Folio bundle is normally £608, but has been reduced to £529. This saves you £79 or 12%.
How long does the reMarkable Black Friday deal last?
This deal will run from 21st November to 2nd December (Cyber Monday). That's plenty of time to grab this tempting offer.
