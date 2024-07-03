Both the game and the console will be officially released in September this year, with pre-orders already available via Nintendo and other retailers.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is already proving to be a popular choice with plenty of pre-orders pouring in from Zelda fans — so much so that pre-orders are now limited to one per customer.

This is of course due to the design of the new console edition, which pays homage to the iconic Legend of Zelda gaming franchise while catering to those who enjoy handheld gaming.

And it gets even better; when you buy the new Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition, you'll also get a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual membership included with your purchase.

This will grant you access to a range of classic The Legend of Zelda titles, perfect for avid gamers who love getting lost in the world of Hyrule.

So, if you can't wait to get your hands on the latest offerings from the Zeldaverse, we've put together the ultimate guide to help you do just that. With info on when and where to get the new console edition, as well as the new Zelda game, you'll be more than ready to dive in.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition for £209.99 at Nintendo

This latest edition of Nintendo's Switch Lite console will be officially released on 26th September 2024.

It's worth bearing in mind that this price includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual membership, normally worth £34.99.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition in the UK

Zelda fans will be happy to know that pre-orders of the new console are now live, with several retailers offering you the opportunity to be among the first to experience the games from the Legend of Zelda series the way they were intended to be played.

How much does the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition cost?

Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition Nintendo

Official retailer Nintendo are currently offering the new console for £209.99, and other high street retailers seem to be following suit.

With the Nintendo Switch sitting at £199.99 on the Nintendo website, an extra tenner isn't too much to splash out on for a brand new console commemorating one of the most popular game series of all time.

If you're looking to save more on the original Nintendo Switch Lite console, check out what's on offer in our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition specs and features

So, what are the main differences between the standard Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition?

Like with the standard Lite console, the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is specifically crafted for handheld play, thanks to its lightweight, compact and portable design.

Fans of Zelda will be delighted by The Hylian Crest design on the new edition, as well as the striking gold colour sure to add a luxurious touch to your gaming set-up.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition shares the specs and features of the original Nintendo Switch Lite, from the 1280 x 720 resolution LCD screen to the 32GB of internal storage and NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor.

Other standout features from both the original model and updated edition include a 3570mAh capacity battery, USB Type-C charging connector and three hour charging time.

As the Nintendo Switch Lite is made for handheld gaming, the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is unable to connect to your TV.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo

It's an exciting time to be a Legend of Zelda fan, as the release of the new Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition comes along with the announcement of the new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This game follows Princess Zelda's exciting quest as she must navigate a new threat to the Kingdom of Hyrule armed with the mysterious Tri Rod and alongside the fairy Tri.

The Tri Rod is one of the focal points of this game, with players encouraged to learn how to use its ability to create echoes of objects to their advantage. You can also team up with Tri to maximise the Tri Rod's power.

As with the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is only available to pre-order right now, with the game's official release date also on 26th September 2024.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for £49.99 at Nintendo

If you're wondering if there's any truth to the Nintendo Switch 2 rumours, we're here to set the record straight. Plus, we're here to tell you how to connect your Switch to the TV.