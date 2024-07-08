Following the same example as the Nothing Phone (1) and (2), this new phone marries good quality camera, excellent battery life and a sleek design with a great price.

The phone has come out as part of the company's new CMF 'sub-brand' based in London, which first emerged in September 2023 with the aim to bring accessibility and a leading user-experience together in one.

Alongside the CMF Phone 1, Nothing has announced the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2, also now available to pre-order.

In the press release for the three new devices, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing said: "CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 showcase Nothing's unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalisation through design.

"These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I'm very excited to see the market feedback."

So, what exactly does Nothing get you? Well, it's quite something. Here's everything you need to know.

Pre-orders for the new Nothing CMF Phone 1 opened today – Monday 8th July – with shipping available from Friday.

The phone will be available to buy outright from Friday 12th July or you can wait until Saturday 13th July to buy it in person and the Nothing Store Soho.

This also applies to the new CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 which are also available for pre-order.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 UK price: how much does the new phone cost?

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 starts at £209 for the 128GB model and £239 for the 256GB model.

However, if you pre-order the phone now, you can get the 128GB version for just £179.99 – saving you £29.01.

You can also pick up accessories like cases, stands and lanyards from £19, plus the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 from £59 and £69 respectively.

Get Nothing CMF Phone 1 from £209 £179.99 at Nothing

Nothing CMF Phone 1 design: what does the new phone look like?

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, making it larger than the standard iPhone and Samsung phones currently on the market. It also has an ultra-smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,000 nits of brightness – in short, it's bright, smooth and will look good.

The phone comes in four bold colourways: orange, black, blue and light green. But, what makes the phone's design truly unique, is that you can detach and swap the back of the phone to a different colour. It's super easy to do and the additional backs cost just £29 each, meaning you could buy the 256GB phone and all three additional cases for cost of one iPhone 11.

For those who like to treat their phone like a multi-purpose tool, there are also extra accessories like stands, card holders and lanyards to buy, all £19 each.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 specs and features: what does the new phone do?

Ok, get ready for the gory, geeky tech details: The Nothing CMF Phone 1 has a cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor which guarantees efficient and reliable power. It features an absolutely huge 5000 mAh battery, giving you up to two days between charges and combines 16 GB of RAM with a RAM Booster which makes it great for multi-tasking.

Then when it comes to the camera this phone really starts to shine. The rear camera is a Sony 50 MP with a dedicated portrait sensor and additional effects. At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera, plus both have Ultra XDR and AI Vivid Mode to get you those picture perfect shots.

How to pre-order the Nothing CMF Phone 1 in the UK

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 is now available to pre-order at Nothing.tech. Right now, the cost starts at just £179.99, although it will go up to £209.99 from the 12th.

As we've said, you can also now pre-order the new Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 for £59 and the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 for £69. These will also go on general sale from Friday 12th July.

