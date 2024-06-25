This year's Prime Day is also set to be doubly special as it's the 10th since it began in 2015 – does that mean the discounts will be better? Only time will tell.

Every year, the RadioTimes.com team dust off their deal-finding caps to try and find the best offerings on technology, gaming, household items and more.

Having done this for over six years, we're very adept at finding you the deals that actually save you money, so without further ado here's everything you need to know about this year's Prime Day, including what it is, when it is and how to get the best savings.

More like this

Sign up to Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial

For more deals and discounts, here's the best Amazon Prime offers, best Nintendo Switch deals and best Disney Plus offers.

Jump to:

This year’s Amazon Prime Day will take place on the 16th and 17th July 2024, so yes, it’s actually Prime Days.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Getty Images. apos tophy via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event reserved exclusively for Prime members, which sees major savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

The annual sales event started off in 2015 as a way of rewarding Prime members for signing up, and it’s only grown since then. This year, you’ll be able to find savings from every genre, including technology, beauty, entertainment and so much more.

Sign up to Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial

What time does Amazon Prime Day start in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day will officially kick off at 12am (00:00) on Tuesday 16th July. You don’t have to be ready to go as soon as midnight hits, but if there’s something you’re really desperate to buy it won’t hurt to check the prices as soon as possible.

When does Amazon Prime Day end in the UK?

Prime Day draws to a close at 23:59 on Wednesday 17th July, so make sure you get all your shopping done before then.

How long do Amazon Prime Day deals last?

Amazon Prime Day deals run for two days, from 16th to 17th July – so it’s actually Prime Days – but, be aware that not all the deals will last for the whole 48-hour period.

The prices and discounts will change as stock levels fluctuate, so try not to leave things in your basket for too long. This is especially true for the Amazon Lightning deals, which drop at very short notice.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Yes. To take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day offers you need to be signed up to an Amazon Prime account.

If you have yet to try Prime, signing up is super easy and you get a 30-day free trial at the start. After that, it’s £8.99 a month and you’ll get access to dozens of extra perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

You can sign up to Prime at any time before or during the sale, just head over to the Amazon homepage and select ‘join Prime'.

Sign up to Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial

How often is Amazon Prime Day in the UK?

Riska via Getty Images Riska via Getty Images

Now, while Amazon would say there is still only one Prime Day in the year, there are in fact three – they just go by other names.

The Amazon sales year looks like this: First there’s the Spring Deal Days in March, then there’s the current Prime Day in July, followed by a third sale in October. Plus, there’s Black Friday in November and the Boxing Day sales in December.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

How ‘worth it’ Amazon Prime Day is really depends on what you’re buying. If it’s Amazon-own devices you’re after like the Alexa smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Kindles or Ring Doorbells, then absolutely.

Prime Day is also worth looking at for the back-to-school shop as everything from clothing and stationery to laptops and headphones will be discounted. You may also find solid savings on toys and fun items like LEGO sets, so keep an eye out if you’re looking to stock up on gifts.

Where we’d suggest holding off is for those big purchase devices like TVs and phones, as Black Friday is often a much better time to get these. Last year’s November sales also saw plenty of prices drops on gaming consoles like the PS5, so you might want to leave any gaming purchases for now too.

However, as much as the RadioTimes.com team are excellent at predicting the Strictly Come Dancing scores, we can’t actually see into the future. So the best thing to do is have a good shop around when Prime Day hits and see if anything looks worth buying. Our number one piece of advice is this: if you see something you want and the price is good, get it, because you never know what’s coming up.

Sign up to Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial

Top Amazon Prime Day tips to get the best deal

Just because something has a bright red label on it, or a big flashy percentage, doesn’t mean it’s a genuine saving. Luckily for you, we’ve been dealing with Prime Days since the dawn of time, so we’ve got all the best tips and tricks for how to spot a real bargain.

Create a wishlist and stick to it

In other words, only buy the things you need. It’s so exciting seeing all the different deals popping up, but try not to get sucked into panic buying something you don't really want and will never use. There will be other sales throughout the year like Black Friday and Boxing Day, so use this time to buy the essentials. You can even create a wishlist through your Prime account.

Sign up for notifications

As we’ve said, prices and savings will fluctuate across Prime Day, so it helps if you can have notifications set up to monitor them. If you have an Amazon wishlist, you can sync it up to any Alexa enabled device, which will notify you when a deal is available.

You might also wish to sign up to Amazon’s Invite-only deals, which are reserved for a number of exclusive products. For these you simply register your interest, and you’ll be placed into a ballot which will send you a notification if you’re successful.

Always check the RRP

Amazon is normally pretty good at showing how much you're saving in a deal, but it's still always best to check what the original sale price is, otherwise you might not be getting as good a discount as you think.

Shop around other retailers

Yes, it's Amazon Prime Day. But other shops will almost always lower their prices, too, to compete.

So, before you take the plunge on a new device, make sure you can't find a better deal elsewhere. Very, John Lewis, Currys and so many other shops are running sales today, so pop over there first before you commit.

Check out older models

It's always nice when the newest model of a phone or tablet is discounted, but after a long time of working on tech content, we've realised that there's not always a big difference between the different generations of phones.

Now is the time to get an Amazon-own device

Amazon only really want Prime Day to be about one thing: Amazon.

For Black Friday and other seasonal sales, the deals are cast far and wide, but for Prime Day, Amazon want you to spend on them, which means this is probably when their prices are going to be lowest. So now is the time to look at Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TVs and TV sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells and so much more.

Advertisement

Don't forget to check out what is Sky Broadband Boost, plus the reMarkable 2 vs Apple iPad.