If you're a PS5 fan, well frankly we've outdone ourselves; not only managing to find a saving on the PS5 Disc and Digital consoles, but also some of the priciest PlayStation accessories like the PSVR2 and PlayStation Portal Remote Player.

That's not to mention savings on games, hard drives and subscription bundles like PlayStation Plus Premium.

The key to this is to remember that not all the best savings have come from Amazon. Plenty of other UK retailers lower their prices to compete, so most of the deals below have come from other trusted shops, like Very.

So, without further ado, here's the best PS5 savings to grab before it's too late!

Read our guide to when does Amazon Prime Day end and the best PS Plus deals.

What UK retailers have the cheapest PS5?

You may be surprised to learn that Amazon does not have the cheapest PS5 deal on Amazon Prime Day. No today that award goes to Very, who has managed to knock £40 off both the PS5 Disc and the PS5 Digital.

There are still some worthy deals to be found at Amazon and PlayStation's own official store, but if you're looking for a saving on the PS5 itself, Very is the place to go.

PS5 Digital Console| £389 £349 (save £40 or 10%) at Very

PS5 Disc Console| £479 £439 (save £40 or 8%) at Very

Best PS5 Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance

Best PS5 Amazon Prime Day deals still available today

Save £40 on the PS5 Disc and Digital

PlayStation Direct PlayStation Direct

What's the deal: Both the PS5 Disc and the PS5 Digital have been reduced by £40 in Very's 'Prime Time' savings – interesting name!

This takes the cost of the PS5 Digital down to £349 from £389, and the Disc to £439 from £479, saving you 10% and 8% respectively.

Why we chose it: £40 may not seem like much, but this is by far the best deal we've seen on the PS5 since last Black Friday. With PlayStation, you can never be sure if the consoles will go on sale, so we'd always recommend jumping on a saving like this when you can.

Get £50 off PS5 game bundles

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: At Very, you can also find discounts on a number of PS5 games bundles including: PS5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, PS5 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and PS5 and EA Sports FC.

Why we chose it: These are some of the hottest games in the PlayStation sphere right now, so if you're looking for a new console and a new story to sink your teeth into, bundles like this are a great investment.

Get £40 off PS5 with additional DualSense Controller

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: One more bundle for you. The PS5 Disc is also available in a bundle with an additional DualSense Controller.

Why we chose it: Thanks to the £40 off the PS5, this bundle means you can get a new console and an extra controller for just £10 more than the standalone PS5 would normally cost.

PS5 Disc Console & Additional DualSense Controller | £529 £489 (save £40 or 7%)

Get three months' free PlayStation Plus Premium when you buy PS5

EE EE

What's the deal: Right now, PS5 is offering three months of PlayStation Plus Premium for absolutely free when you buy the PS5. PlayStation Plus Premium normally costs £13.49 per month, £39.99 per quarter or £119.99 per year.

Why we chose it: PlayStation Plus Premium is perfect for the die-hard gamers who want access to monthly games, online multiplayer and exclusive discounts and content. So why not snap it up for free?

Get three months' free PlayStation Plus Premium when you buy PS5 at PlayStation

Save £20 on the PlayStation Portal Remote Player

PlayStation Portal via EE. EE

What's the deal: At Very, you can grab £20 off the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, taking the cost down to £179 instead of £199.

PlayStation is also offering its own deal in which you can buy the PlayStation Portal and a new pair of PULSE wireless earbuds together and get £20 off, taking the cost to £379.98 for the two.

Why we chose it: The PlayStation Portal is the PS5's answer to handheld gaming. We know £20 may not seem like a huge saving on the device, but seeing as it will give you the freedom to game anytime and anywhere, it's probably an investment worth making.

Get 5% off PSVR 2 headset

PlayStation VR 2 headset Currys

What's the deal: PlayStation's headset, the PSVR2 is now on sale for £505. It's been reduced by £24 or 5% at Very.

Why we chose it: It's a small saving yes, but we repeat, PlayStation is not one to lower their prices often, so you've got to take what you can get.

PSVR 2 headset | £529.99 £505 (save £24 or 5%) at Amazon

Buy this Seagate Game Drive for £24 less

Amazon

What's the deal: This Seagate External hard drive (compatible with the PS4 and PS5) is now on sale for £24 off at Amazon. This reduces the price to £109.99.

Why we chose it: The Seagate Game Drive is an official partner with PlayStation. Buying it will get you two weeks of free PlayStation Plus as well as 5 TB of external data, so you won't have to worry about low storage. It even has an LED light which syncs up to your console to keep your set-up looking sleek.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 | £133.99 £109.99 (save £24 or 18%) at Amazon

Bag over 70% off PS5 games

What's the deal: Amazon is running a ton of deals on games including over 70% off EA Sports FC 24 and 17% off Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Why we chose it: There's no getting away from the fact that every aspect of gaming is expensive, from consoles to accessories. So our advice, grab whatever savings you can.

Plus, make sure you check out the full range of PS5 games at Amazon and GAME.

