Get an extra 30-day free trial on Prime Video channels in new Prime Day offer
Get a free month of MGM+, Studiocanal, Crunchyroll and more.
Amazon Prime Day is on the way and one of the first exciting new offers to come out of the woodwork is for Amazon Prime Video.
From now until 17th July, Amazon Prime members will be able to snag an extra 30-day free trial on select Prime Video channels.
This means that the likes of Crunchyroll, MGM+, Curzon and more will be available for one month's free viewing. Plus, you can also get three months of Paramount+ for the price of one – so £6.99.
These channels normally only offer a seven-day free trial, but now you'll be able to enjoy a range of new TV, film and live content well into August.
If you've yet to sign up to Amazon Prime, you might not know that you also already get a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video, so just think about all you could get in that month!
After the month is up, Amazon Prime will revert to £8.99 a month, or £5.99 for a video-only subscription, and you'll then have to pay any additional channel subscription costs e.g. £4.49 for MGM+ and £4.99 for Crunchyroll.
As far as we know, this deal won't apply to TNT Sports, which you can get through Amazon Prime's Discovery+ subscription, so to save on this check out the best TNT Sports offers.
Plus, don't forget our guide on when Amazon Prime Day starts.
Get Amazon Prime 30-day free trial
Get Amazon Prime Video channels extended 30-day trial
How long does this deal last?
This offer will run from Thursday 4th to Wednesday 17th July 2024.
That means you can spend your summer months getting into the latest anime on Crunchyroll or working through the classic movie list on ICON, for absolutely free.
Get Amazon Prime Video channels extended 30-day trial
What channels can I get for free in this new Prime Video deal?
This Amazon Prime Day deal applies only to Prime's additional video channels, like Paramount+, rather than Prime Video itself.
Here's the full list of channels you can nab for free:
- Paramount+ – three months for the price of one
- MGM+ – 30-day free trial
- STUDIOCANAL PRESENTS – 30-day free trial
- BFI Player – 30-day free trial
- Crunchyroll – 30-day free trial
- MUBI – 30-day free trial
- CuriosityStream – 30-day free trial
- THE ICON FILM CHANNEL – 30-day free trial
- Curzon – 30-day free trial
- Hopster – 30-day free trial
- Pash – 30-day free trial
