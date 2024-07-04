This means that the likes of Crunchyroll, MGM+, Curzon and more will be available for one month's free viewing. Plus, you can also get three months of Paramount+ for the price of one – so £6.99.

These channels normally only offer a seven-day free trial, but now you'll be able to enjoy a range of new TV, film and live content well into August.

If you've yet to sign up to Amazon Prime, you might not know that you also already get a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video, so just think about all you could get in that month!

More like this

After the month is up, Amazon Prime will revert to £8.99 a month, or £5.99 for a video-only subscription, and you'll then have to pay any additional channel subscription costs e.g. £4.49 for MGM+ and £4.99 for Crunchyroll.

As far as we know, this deal won't apply to TNT Sports, which you can get through Amazon Prime's Discovery+ subscription, so to save on this check out the best TNT Sports offers.

Plus, don't forget our guide on when Amazon Prime Day starts.

Get Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Get Amazon Prime Video channels extended 30-day trial

How long does this deal last?

Amazon Prime Video. Chesnot / Getty

This offer will run from Thursday 4th to Wednesday 17th July 2024.

That means you can spend your summer months getting into the latest anime on Crunchyroll or working through the classic movie list on ICON, for absolutely free.

Get Amazon Prime Video channels extended 30-day trial

What channels can I get for free in this new Prime Video deal?

This Amazon Prime Day deal applies only to Prime's additional video channels, like Paramount+, rather than Prime Video itself.

Here's the full list of channels you can nab for free:

Advertisement

For more Amazon deals check out the best Kindle offers for this month, plus the best audible deals and best Amazon Echo deals.