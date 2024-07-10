With the summer holidays on the horizon, there's few better times than now to purchase a Ring doorbell; smart home cameras provide reassurance when you walk out of the door in a morning, whether you're heading to work, dropping your children off at school, or leaving for a well-deserved holiday.

Pioneering this wave of security technology is Ring. The Amazon-owned device is consistent in its security products, whether that be doorbell cameras, CCTV setups or floodlights.

Ring is a two-way communication system so you can interact with whoever is at your door, and you'll receive a series of alerts and notifications which you can control remotely from your smartphone. It's worth nothing, too, that all Ring cameras are compatible with Fire TVs, soundbars and Echo speakers, meaning you can monitor your front door or speak to visitors with a little help from Alexa.

Let's take a look at the best deals available now.

For everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024, take a look at our comprehensive guide.

How long do the Ring doorbell deals last?

The below Ring doorbell deals are available from today (Wednesday 10th July) until next week (Wednesday 17th July).

While we're grateful for the additional week to get our hands on some great savings — as Amazon Prime Day doesn't start until next Tuesday 16th July — we don't have long to secure a top offer on Ring devices.

Best Ring doorbell deals at a glance:

Best Ring doorbell deals to shop today in the UK

Bag almost half price off Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus + Echo Pop

Amazon

What's the deal: In this bundle, you'll get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus with the Amazon Echo Pop. Separately, these two devices would cost you £174.98, however, if you buy them in this bundle, you'll get both products for £89.99, saving you a huge £84.99 (or 49%).

Why we chose it: We love a bundle at RadioTimes.com — just take a look at the bundles in our Meta Quest 2 offers, PS5 deals, and Xbox Series X offers guides — and this Ring doorbell Echo Pop bundle is no different.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus has an enhanced resolution of 1536p HD Live View, and this continues into the night-time with the Colour Night Vision feature.

The Echo Pop, on the other hand, is a compact Bluetooth speaker which boasts Alexa features. The smart speaker is brilliant for small spaces such as bedrooms.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus + Echo Pop for £174.98 £89.99 (save £84.99 or 49%) at Amazon

Save £70 on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Ring Store via Amazon

What's the deal: The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus will usually set you back £179.99, but for a limited time only, you can save £70 on the Ring camera, taking the price to £109.99.

Why we chose it: We like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for the extra peace of mind; the outdoor security camera let's you not only see, hear and speak to visitors regardless of the time of day, but you can also watch over the whole outside of your home and garden with the 1080p HD outdoor Security Camera.

Buy Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for £179.99 £109.99 (save £70 or 39%) at Amazon

Get £70 off Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For one week only, you can get the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro for £129.99 instead of £199.99, saving you 35% (or £70).

Why we chose it: This Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro comes with a HD camera (1536p HD to be precise) which offers a head-to-toe video, Two-Way Talk, 3D Motion Detection, and enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi. The 3D Motion Detection works hand-in-hand with Bird's Eye View which allows you to pinpoint exactly when and where a movement begins.

Buy Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro for £199.99 £129.99 (save £70 or 35%) at Amazon

Save £60 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery

Ring Store via Amazon

What's the deal: Until Wednesday 17th July, you can save £60 (or 30%) on the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery, taking it from £199.99 to £139.99.

Why we chose it: This Ring doorbell comes in White and Black colourways, and is an excellent addition to your home to maximise security. The Spotlight camera comes with a 1080p HD video with HDR, Two-Way Talk with Audio+ which allows you to see and speak to visitors more clearly, motion-activated spotlights, a security siren, 3D Motion Detection, Bird's-Eye View and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Buy Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery for £199.99 £139.99 (save £60 or 30%) at Amazon

Secure 33% off the Ring Peephole Camera

Ring Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For the next week, you can save £40 (or 33%) on the Ring Peephole Camera, taking the price from £119.99 to under £80 at £79.99.

Why we chose it: If you already have a peephole, why not upgrade it with the Ring Peephole camera so you can not only see who's calling, but hear and speak to them, too? While Ring Peephole Camera comes with the option to buy expert installation, it is simple to install it yourself as there's no wiring or drilling required, and all tools are included.

Buy Ring Peephole Camera for £119.99 £79.99 (save £40 or 33%) at Amazon

Get over 30% off the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Battery

Ring Store via Amazon

What's the deal: This battery-powered Ring camera is currently on sale for £109.99, down £50 from £159.99. Hurry, though, as this offer ends next Wednesday 17th July.

Why we chose it: Like the other Ring doorbells we've seen so far, the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro comes fully-equipped with all of the features you'd expect on a security camera, such as 1080p HDR Video, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, 3D Motion Detection, Bird's Eye View, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Plus, the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro is battery-powered for easy DIY installation outside your home, and it gets rid of pesky wires.

Buy Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Battery for £159.99 £109.99 (save £50 or 31%) at Amazon

Is there a monthly fee for the Ring doorbell?

When you click through on the above deals, you might notice some of them come with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect Plan, but what is this? And do you need it when you purchase a Ring doorbell device?

Ring Protect Plan is a subscription service sold separately to the devices, and it costs £4.99 per month or £49.99 for the whole year. The service records all videos captured by your Ring device, and it saves the recordings to your account.

Without the subscription, Ring doorbell users can only access real-time video. So, although the Ring Protect Plan subscription fee isn't a necessity, if you'd like to look back on recordings for your own peace of mind, it would be a good addition.

