The PlayStation Portal is a handheld device which lets you play your PS5 around your home without needing a TV. It's a Remote Play streaming device so, unlike the Nintendo Switch, it doesn't play games locally via cartridges, discs, or built-in storage. This means the PlayStation Portal relies on Wi-Fi and a PS5 console.

This new device boasts a clear 8-inch LCD screen, and delivers smooth gameplay at up to 60fps with high image clarity on its 1080p resolution screen. The PlayStation Portal comes with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers which have been stretched across the back of the device and split in two across its sides.

If you're looking to secure a deal on this handheld device, which retails at £199.99, you've certainly come to the right place. Let's take a look at the best PlayStation Portal deals and bundles available today.

Which UK retailers have stock of the PlayStation Portal?

When the PlayStation Portal was released in the UK on the 15th November last year, it sold out almost immediately. The handheld device, which has an RRP of £199.99, has new stock coming in all the time, and at the time of writing, the below UK retailers have PlayStation Portal availability.

Best PlayStation Portal deals and bundles at a glance:

Westend61 via Getty Images

Secure up to three months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ free

What's the deal: When you purchase the PlayStation Portal at Currys, you can also get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ for absolutely free.

To claim this deal, simply buy the PlayStation Portal either online or in-store, then keep an eye on your inbox for the promotional link.

Why we chose it: The Technology team selected this deal for the almost £100 saving. Let's break it down: Apple Music will set you back £5.99 per month (or £17.97 for three months), Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month (or £26.97 for three months), Apple Arcade will cost you £6.99 a month (or £20.97 for three months), and Apple Fitness+ will set you back £9.99 per month (or £29.97 for three months), creating a total saving of £95.88.

Get up to three months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ free at Currys

Get a PlayStation Portal and PS Plus Extra subscription bundle

PlayStation Portal via EE. EE

What's the deal: For £18 per month at EE you can get the PlayStation Portal, 24 months of 24 months of PS Plus Extra (four £50 store vouchers), and 24 months of Gamer’s Data Pass and Video Data Pass.

Why we chose it: PlayStation Plus is a fantastic subscription service which offers players benefits such as exclusive discounts, free PS Plus games, and the ability to get stuck into PlayStation games online with other gamers.

Buy PlayStation Portal and PS Plus Extra subscription for £18 per month at EE

Bag a PlayStation Portal and PS5 Venom Portal Starter Pack bundle

What's the deal: This bundle will see you secure the new PlayStation Portal device and a PS5 Venom Portal Starter Pack: a pack which includes a protective carry case, a 9H tempered glass screen protector, and a part of analogue stick thumb grips.

Why we chose it: While it's convenient that the PlayStation Portal allows you to jump into gaming without needing to play on a TV, it means that the possibility of dropping the handheld device could increase while you're on the move. The Venom Carry Case and Screen Protector Starter Pack helps protect your PlayStation Portal so you can enjoy worry-free gaming.

Buy PlayStation Portal and PS5 Venom Portal Starter Pack for £219.99 at GAME

Get the cheapest PlayStation Portal price at Amazon

PlayStation Portal via Amazon. PlayStation 5 via Amazon

What's the deal: It might not sound like a lot, but the PlayStation Portal is currently on sale for £196.88 at Amazon instead of the £199.99 RRP, saving you a total of £3.11 or 2%. At the time of writing, this is the cheapest price we've found for the PlayStation Portal.

Why we chose it: On top of the £3.11 saving, Prime subscribers can enjoy free delivery and free returns. In comparison, retailers such as Currys have delivery costs from £5.99 and Very's delivery costs will set you back from £8.99.

Shop the PlayStation Portal and Pulse Explore PS5 Wireless Gaming Earbuds bundle

What's the deal: With the bundle from Currys, you can get the PlayStation Portal handheld device and a pair of Sony Pulse Explore PS5 Wireless Gaming Earbuds in White for £369.

Why we chose it: We're big fans of the Pulse Explore Earbuds as the wireless earphones make you feel like you're in the heart of the game. The earbuds from Sony feature magnetic drivers, which are bigger, have more range and clarity in comparison to conventional earphone drivers. Plus, the earbuds' two microphones come with AI noise reduction to isolate your voice from whatever distractions may be happening around you.

Buy PlayStation Portal and Pulse Explore PS5 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for £369 at Currys

