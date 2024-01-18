Since then, the Meta Quest 3 has since usurped the earlier model as the latest in VR gaming. However, it's not necessary to buy the latest console to enjoy your VR gaming. If you're looking to save money while still enjoying an elite VR gaming experience, then the Meta Quest 2 is an excellent option.

The console has been out for three years, meaning that there are plenty of good deals to be found— if you're willing to look for them. Luckily for you, we've done all the hard work. So, without further ado, here are the best deals on the Meta Quest 2 we've been able to find on the market, from the best Meta Quest 2 bundle deals, accessories and more.

More like this

For more news from the Metaverse, check out the best Meta Quest 2 accessories to buy, as well as our honest review of the new Meta Quest 3.

Best Meta Quest 2 deals at a glance

Best Meta Quest 2 deals in the UK: savings, discounts and VR headset bundles for January 2024

Best Meta Quest 2 console deals

Save £50 on Meta Quest 2 128GB and get three months free Apple services

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Currys are offering £50 off the Meta Quest 2, taking the price from £299 to just £249. Not only that, customers can also enjoy three months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+, as well as free next day delivery and up to £95 off when you trade in your old PlayStation or Xbox console.

Why we chose it: £249 is the cheapest price we've found on the market for the Meta Quest 2 so far. Not only that, the extra savings on Apple services mean that you can save up to £110.98.

Buy Meta Quest 2 128GB for £299 £249 (save £50 or 17%) at Currys

Meta Quest 2 256GB

What's the deal: Get the Meta Quest 2 with expanded storage of 256GB for just £344.99.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest 2 256GB has seen a very high demand, resulting in it being sold out at many retailers. Luckily, OnBuy are offering this model for the generous price of £344.99 – they'll even throw in free delivery, too.

Buy Meta Quest 2 256GB for £344.99 at OnBuy

Meta Quest 2 256GB with No Fear charging dock

Game Game

What's the deal: Get the Meta Quest 2 256GB with a No Fear charging dock worth £49.99 for just £349.99.

Why we chose it: With the Meta Quest 2 selling for £344.99, this means that this bundle gives you a No Fear charging dock for free. This dock allows you to store your Quest 2 and touch controllers.

Buy Meta Quest 2 with No Fear charging dock for £349.99

Best Meta Quest 2 bundle deals

Save over £90 on Meta Quest 2 256GB Resident Evil 4 bundle

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon have reduced the price of their Meta Quest 2 256GB Resident Evil 4 bundle from £499.99 to £409.96, a saving of 18 per cent.

Why we chose it: Resident Evil 4 is one of the most popular games for the Meta Quest 2, and it's easy to see why. The controls are flexible, making the game enjoyable to interact with and it's overall a fresh interactive action-horror experience. Plus, with this hefty discount, who could say no?

Save over £90 on Meta Quest 2 256GB Resident Evil 4 bundle

Meta Quest 2 256GB + 3 month Game Pass Ultimate

Game Game

What's the deal: The Xbox 3-month Game Pass Ultimate is normally £38.99, but you can get it essentially for free with this Meta Quest 2 256GB and Game Pass Ultimate bundle.

Why we chose it: With the Xbox Game Pass, you can bring your favourite Xbox games into the world of VR. All you need to do is pair the controller with your headset and then you're good to go. You can also choose between different screen sizes, including a curved screen perfect for emulating a cinema experience.

Buy Meta Quest 2 256GB + 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for £338.99 at Game

Best Meta Quest 2 accessories deals

Save 20% on the ZYBER charging dock

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are offering £10 off the ZYBER charging dock for the Meta Quest 2 – that's a discount of 20%.

Why we chose it: This dock will charge the Meta Quest 2 headset, elite strap with battery and controllers all at the same time. The magnetic design makes it easy to operate, and your headset will be fully charged in two and a half to three and a half hours time, with controllers taking up to four hours to fully charge.

Save 20% on the Zyber charging dock at Amazon

Get 27% off ZYBER handle attachment

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Save £6.44 on two ZYBER handle attachment controller grips, bringing the price down from £23.99 to £17.55.

Why we chose it: If you're a fan of saber-based games like Beat Saber and Vader Immortal, then this is the deal for you. These accessories will make you feel like you're holding some real life sabers, and they're also easy to set up and securely fastened thanks to the quick-lock buckled design.

Get 27% off ZYBER handle attachment at Amazon

Save 17% on Meta Quest 2 Elite strap

Argos Argos

What's the deal: Argos have reduced the price of the Meta Quest 2 Elite strap from £59.99 to £49.99, a discount of £10 or 17% of the overall price.

Why we chose it: The Elite strap is perfect for securing your headset in the perfect position and taking comfort all the way up to the max. The user's head is cradled by a flexible comfort brace – combine this with the straps and you've got a fully coordinated support system.

Save 17% on Meta Quest 2 Elite strap at Argos

Get 25% off the Meta Quest 2 accessory pack

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Get this stunning five-part Meta Quest 2 accessory pack for just £29.98 – that's a reduction of £10.01 from the original price of £39.99.

Why we chose it: This striking aurora blue colour is the ideal way to make your Meta Quest 2 accessories stand out from the rest. The set includes eye-catching covers for the controller grips, VR shell, face cover, lens and eye cover. Not only will this set make your accessories look unique, it'll also protect them from scratches and against any drops.

Get 25% off the Meta Quest 2 accessory pack at Amazon

Save 7% on KIWI design controller grips cover

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon is offering a discount of 7% on the KIWI controller grip covers, with shock resistance, impact resistance and adjustable straps.

Why we chose it: These KIWI controller grip covers do the simultaneous job of perfectly protecting your controllers as well as simplifying battery replacement thanks to their battery opening design.

Save 7% on KIWI design controller grips cover at Amazon

Advertisement

Stay up-to-date on the latest gaming news and releases with our roundup of 2024 video game release dates and the Xbox Game Pass games available this month.