The iPad Air also boasts an improved design with the 12MP ultra-wide camera now sitting on the landscape edge – to improve video calls – and four sleek colourways: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

Best of all, the new iPad Air comes in at a cheaper price, starting at £599 for the 128GB model.

According to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, this improved model is suited to students, content creators, small businesses, and so much more. “So many users love iPad Air for its performance, portability, and versatility, all at an affordable price,” he said.

“We’re so excited to introduce the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, offering two sizes for the first time. With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colourful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever.”

So, if you’re ready to chip into that budget and get yourself a new tablet, here’s what you need to know.

Pre-order the Apple iPad Air from £599 at Apple

The new iPad Air was released on Tuesday 7th May and is now available to pre-order.

The device will be available outright from Wednesday 15th May.

New Apple iPad Air (2024) UK price: how much does the new tablet cost?

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at £599 for the Wi-Fi model, and £749 for the Wi-Fi and Cellular model – i.e. it comes with mobile data and 5G capabilities. You can also get it with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB configurations, here’s the price for each:

128GB | £599/£749

256GB | £699/£849

512GB | £899/£1,049

1TB | £1,099/£1,249

The 13-inch iPad Air starts at £799 for the Wi-Fi model, and £949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, here’s the full list of pricing:

128GB | £799/£949

256GB | £899/£1,049

512GB | £1,099/£1,249

1TB | £1,299/£1,449

The new iPad Air is also compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, which costs £129, and the Apple Pencil (USB-C), for £79.

Apple iPad Air (2024) design: What are the new sizes?

The iPad Air is now available in two sizes for the first time ever: 11-inch and 13-inch.

The 11-inch is designed to be super portable and good for getting work done on the go, meanwhile the 13-inch offers its users 30% more screen.

Both models are available in four colourways: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

Plus, their screens have a Liquid Retina design, an anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone technology and high brightness – in short, it’s brighter and more vibrant than ever before and can adjust to any lighting conditions.

Apple iPad Air (2024) specifications: What’s new?

The biggest change to the redesigned iPad Air is, of course, the M2 Chip, which makes it nearly 50% faster than the previous M1 model. The processing chip features a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus it facilitates a wide range of AI capabilities and advanced iPadOS features, from photo enhancement to Visual look-up and so much more.

These new models also include a front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera, which now sits on the landscape edge of the device rather than portrait. This makes it more useful for remote working and uses a new feature called Centre Stage to automatically keep everyone in view.

Other new features include: a more customisable lock screen that can display slideshow photos and adjust the colour and fonts of the date and time, plus interactive widgets and live stickers that you can make from your own photos. Customers can also enjoy new drawing tools in the Freeform app and new organisation tools in the Notes app.

Lastly, there’s a whole host of AI functions like Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, Live Text, and Live Captions – which can produce real-time audio captions.

How to buy the new Apple iPad Air (2024) with M2 chip in the UK

Right now, you can only pre-order the new iPad Air through the official Apple website. The device will become available at other retailers from Wednesday 15th May.

If you’re looking to trade your old iPad in, or get this latest model with a few extra perks, we’d suggest holding off until the official release date, as you’ll be able to shop around the retailers for the best deals.

Pre-order the Apple iPad Air from £599 at Apple

