When speaking about Wednesday's event, SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: "We're pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by integrating AI in ways that go beyond traditional viewing experiences. This year's line-up is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering products that not only provide exceptional viewing experiences but also contribute meaningfully to our consumers’ lifestyles."

The Samsung Music Frame certainly revolutionises how we view speakers, as the Music Frame perfectly integrates into your home décor. Let's find out more about this innovative speaker, including how you can pre-order it in the UK today.

The Samsung Music Frame is available to pre-order from the official Samsung site from right now (Friday 26th April) until Tuesday 14th May.

From Tuesday 14th May, the Music Frame will be available to buy outright.

Samsung Music Frame UK price: how much does the smart speaker cost?

The Samsung Music Frame will set you back from a cool £499.

Plus, there's a limited-time-only pre-order offer, which will see you secure a £100 See Tickets gift voucher when you buy the new Music Frame. Samsung understands that if you're listening to music on your home speaker, you'd probably enjoy experiencing it live, too.

Samsung Music Frame design: what does the smart speaker look like?

Samsung Music Frame. Samsung

For those who are house proud amongst us, we appreciate that you often have to choose between style and practicality when selecting a home speaker — the speaker which offers excellent surround sound might not be the most aesthetically pleasing, yet the small speaker which can be easily tucked away might not offer the reach you require in your home. But, what if you could have both?

Samsung's Music Frame is an innovative speaker which is designed to look just like a picture frame, so you don't need to choose between aesthetics and excellent sound. Plus, just like a picture frame, you can either place the Music Frame on a stand or mount it on the wall.

However, unlike a standard picture frame, you can choose which photos and artwork the digital frame displays, whether that's photos of your family or modern art.

The 12.9-inch, 5.9kg Samsung Music Frame comes in a sleek Black colourway.

Samsung Music Frame features

Inspired by Samsung's The Frame TV, the brand-new Music Frame allows users to enjoy personal photos or artwork while enjoying wireless audio coupled with smart features; the Samsung Music Frame is fantastic as a standalone device, but it can also be paired with a TV and soundbar for a further auditory experience. One thing's for sure, though, the Samsung Music Frame will compliment every space.

The Samsung Music Frame has six speakers, a 2.0-channel speaker system, and a SpaceFit Sound Pro technology, which means the speaker calibrates sound output to fit your space. The Music Frame can produce up to 120W of sound output, and it supports technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony: wirelessly connect the Music Frame to your TV and experience great audio from the TV.

If that wasn't enough, the Samsung Music Frame can be voice controlled. With Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant built in, you can ask the smart speak to play music (such as your favourite Spotify playlist), check the weather, and search the internet. Pretty nifty, right?

It's worth mentioning that the Music Frame runs on AC power, so it will have to be plugged in at all times.

How to connect and control the Samsung Music Frame

So, how do you get the Samsung Music Frame up and running?

The Music Frame Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and, to set it up, you'll need to download the SmartThings app. The SmartThings app allows you to quickly and easily control your smart home devices from your smartphone, for example, you'll be able to customise the sound mode, equalizer, space fit, and active voice amplifier Music Frame features.

Once configured, you can pair the Music Frame with your smartphone, smart TV or laptop, and use it just like a regular speaker. The Samsung Music Frame also supports Chromecast, too.

How to buy the Samsung Music Frame in the UK

You can pre-order the Samsung Music Frame from the official Samsung site right now. This smart speaker became available to pre-order on Wednesday 24th April.

From Tuesday 14th May, the Music Frame will be available to buy outright.

