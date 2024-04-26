Meanwhile, those who pre-order a Samsung QN900D, QN800D, QN95D or QN90D, will get a Samsung Galaxy S24+ worth £999.

This new Neo QLED and OLED TV range launched today – 26th April – alongside the new Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker.

The smart TVs range in price from £2,699 to £10,999 and now come with Samsung’s all-new Galaxy AI, which can do everything from automatically adjusting sound levels to giving you next-level picture quality.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ – their latest flagship smartphones – came out in January and are also powered with an impressive range of AI features.

This deal will last until Tuesday 14th May when the pre-order period on the Samsung TVs ends, so make sure you pick up this deal while you have the chance.

How to get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 or S24+ with a Samsung TV today

To get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 (worth £799), you’ll need to pre-order one of the following Samsung TVs:

To get a free Samsung Galaxy S24+ (worth £999), you’ll need to pre-order one of these:

When does the Samsung Galaxy S24 deal end?

This offer will end on Tuesday 14th May, so make sure you head over to Samsung quick!

What other Samsung smart TV pre-order deals are on offer?

Get a free soundbar when you buy a selected new Samsung TVs

What's the deal: If you pre-order a new Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 4K TV or Samsung The Frame, you’ll get either a Samsung S801B, S61B, S60B or S50B soundbar.

Why we chose it: These Samsung soundbars are worth up to £599 and can turn your living room into a full on cinema setup.

Get a £100 See Tickets voucher when you buy the new Samsung Music Frame

What's the deal: The Samsung Music Frame is out today, so if you pre-order before 14th May, you can get this new smart speaker with a £100 voucher for See Tickets.

Why we chose it: See Tickets is home to dozens of concerts, shows and music festivals so this voucher could take you a long way.

Get £500 off when you trade in

What's the deal: If you trade in your old Samsung TV you can get up to £500 off one of the new Samsung QLED or OLED’s.

Why we chose it: Kill two birds with one stone by disposing of an old TV and getting a new one.

