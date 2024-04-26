Get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 when you pre-order a new Samsung TV
Yes, you read that right.
A jaw-dropping new deal has come out of Samsung HQ this morning. Following the release of their new AI-powered TV range, Samsung is offering customers the chance to get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 or S24+ with select TVs.
Anyone who pre-orders one of the following Samsung smart TVs: the QN95D, QN93D, QN90D, QN88D or QN85D, will get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 worth up to £799.
Meanwhile, those who pre-order a Samsung QN900D, QN800D, QN95D or QN90D, will get a Samsung Galaxy S24+ worth £999.
This new Neo QLED and OLED TV range launched today – 26th April – alongside the new Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker.
The smart TVs range in price from £2,699 to £10,999 and now come with Samsung’s all-new Galaxy AI, which can do everything from automatically adjusting sound levels to giving you next-level picture quality.
Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ – their latest flagship smartphones – came out in January and are also powered with an impressive range of AI features.
This deal will last until Tuesday 14th May when the pre-order period on the Samsung TVs ends, so make sure you pick up this deal while you have the chance.
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S24/S24+ at Samsung
How to get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 or S24+ with a Samsung TV today
To get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 (worth £799), you’ll need to pre-order one of the following Samsung TVs:
- Samsung S95D, QN95D 75-inch
- Samsung QN93D 55-85-inch
- Samsung QN90D 55-85-inch
- Samsung QN88D 65 and 75-inch
- Samsung QN85D 65-85-inch
To get a free Samsung Galaxy S24+ (worth £999), you’ll need to pre-order one of these:
When does the Samsung Galaxy S24 deal end?
This offer will end on Tuesday 14th May, so make sure you head over to Samsung quick!
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S24/S24+ at Samsung
What other Samsung smart TV pre-order deals are on offer?
Get a free soundbar when you buy a selected new Samsung TVs
What's the deal: If you pre-order a new Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 4K TV or Samsung The Frame, you’ll get either a Samsung S801B, S61B, S60B or S50B soundbar.
Why we chose it: These Samsung soundbars are worth up to £599 and can turn your living room into a full on cinema setup.
Get a free soundbar when you buy a selected new Samsung TVs
Get a £100 See Tickets voucher when you buy the new Samsung Music Frame
What's the deal: The Samsung Music Frame is out today, so if you pre-order before 14th May, you can get this new smart speaker with a £100 voucher for See Tickets.
Why we chose it: See Tickets is home to dozens of concerts, shows and music festivals so this voucher could take you a long way.
Get a £100 See Tickets voucher when you buy the new Samsung Music Frame
Get £500 off when you trade in
What's the deal: If you trade in your old Samsung TV you can get up to £500 off one of the new Samsung QLED or OLED’s.
Why we chose it: Kill two birds with one stone by disposing of an old TV and getting a new one.
Get £500 off when you trade in
