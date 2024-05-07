Back in October 2023, we were invited to meet the latest additions to the Pixel family: the new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, with the exciting 'minty fresh' colourway joining the smartphone line-up in January this year. As is Google's style, today, we were introduced to the Google Pixel 8a: the A series smartphone which offers many of the same specs and features as the flagships Google released the previous autumn, at a more affordable price.

There are a few, selected downgrades to keep the Google Pixel 8a at an affordable price. However, with the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, the RadioTimes.com Technology team are already impressed with what we're seeing from this mid-range phone.

Here's everything we know so far about this brand-new launch, including how you can pre-order the smartphone today.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 8a from £499 at John Lewis

On the look out for a Google Pixel 8 deal? You've certainly come to the right place.

Jump to:

Will there be a Google Pixel 8a?

The rumours are true: there is a Google Pixel 8a, and it's arrived one week earlier than anticipated.

This latest instalment in Google's A series comes in four colourways: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue), and Aloe (green).

Plus, unlike the Google Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel 8a comes in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. However, unlike Samsung Galaxy smartphones, there isn't the option to expand your storage with a microSD card.

The brand-new Google Pixel 8a is available to pre-order right now from the Google Store and selected mobile networks, such as Vodafone, having been released today (Tuesday 7th May) at 5pm.

The brand-new smartphone will be out for delivery, and available to buy outright, from next Tuesday 14th May.

Google Pixel 8a UK price: How much does the new smartphone cost?

As we typically see in the run up to a new smartphone launch, Google has lowered the prices of its most recently released smartphones: the Google Pixel 8 is now £569 (down from £699), the Google Pixel 8 Pro is £799 (reduced from £999), and the Google Pixel 7a is priced at £329 (down from £449).

The brand-new Google Pixel 8a is competitively priced from £449. This is the same price as the Google Pixel 7a when it was launched, and the Google Pixel 8a price tag is a decent amount less than the Google Pixel 8 flagship smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a design: What does the new smartphone look like?

Magic Eraser on the Google Pixel 8a. Google Pixel 8a via Google

The Google Pixel 8a comes in four colourways: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue), and Aloe (green), all with a matte finish.

Parts of the Google Pixel 8a are made from recyclable materials, and it's durable, too, boasting Corning® Gorilla® Glass™ 3 cover glass and an IP67 rating, which means it's water-resistant up to a depth of about three-feet for up to 30-minutes.

As we saw in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel 8a is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle (and pockets!). The Google Pixel 8a is smooth and comfortable to hold, with rounded edges instead of angular corners.

Moving onto the screen, the Google Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch Actua display, with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 OLED at 430 PPI, adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits (1,400 nits HDR).

Google Pixel 8a features

Call screening function on the Google Pixel 8a. Google Pixel 8a via Google

As we mentioned earlier, the Google Pixel 8a has the Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset features in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, and is particularly impressive in a Google A series device as it promises a performance upgrade and photo editing capabilities.

Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset features nine CPU cores, better graphics and on-board ray tracing capabilities (a method that simulates lighting in games), as well as call-screening capabilities to screen scam calls. The Tensor G3 chipset offers a significant performance upgrade in comparison to the G2 chipset.

Google Pixel 8a camera

We know that one of the most important functions smartphone users consider when purchasing a new phone is the camera, and the Google Pixel 8a certainly delivers in terms of its camera and photo editing tools, too, with thanks to the Tensor G3 chipset. Let's take a deeper look.

The Google Pixel 8a is equipped with the same 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 13MP front-facing camera that we see on the Google Pixel 7a. Plus, it comes with the fantastic photo editing capabilities which we saw on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

It's unsurprising that a smartphone powered by Google AI offers further possibilities in terms of editing photos. Namely, with the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Best Take features.

Magic Eraser detects distractions in photos, like unwanted photo-bombers or rubbish bins, then you can remove them in just a few taps. Plus, you can circle or brush other distractions that the smartphone might not have picked up on to erase them, too.

The Photo Unblur feature does exactly what it says on the tin: it sharpens photos.

Best Take lets you select the best shot of each person in a group photo, so the outcome will be a photo you're all happy with.

Google Pixel 8a battery

The Google Pixel 8a has 27W charging, which is up from 18W on the Google Pixel 7a, and matches the Google Pixel 8. As expected, there isn't a charger included in the Google Pixel 8a box.

This new smartphone has up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver, or 24-hour battery life otherwise.

Where to buy the new Google Pixel 8a in the UK

You can pre-order the Google Pixel 8a right now at the Google Store from £499, as the smartphone became available to order at 5pm today (Tuesday 7th May).

Google Pixel 8a UK availability

The Google Pixel 8a is also available from selected UK retailers and mobile networks, such as the ones listed below.

