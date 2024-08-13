There wasn't much mystery surrounding the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold but then again, there never is. This is brilliant news for technology writers such as ourselves as it means we can decide whether the latest instalment is worth adding to our virtual shopping bags. Ahead of today's event, we were treated to a teaser video, photos, and basic information on the official Google Store.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted alongside the rest of the Google Pixel 9 line-up at today's Made by Google event. The new foldable smartphone is an upgrade from Google's first foldable, the Google Pixel Fold. Google's first foldable phone was an impressive addition to the Pixel line-up, thanks to its wide front display, high-quality cameras, intuitive multitasking, and seamless pairing capabilities with other Google devices such as the Pixel Buds, Watch and Tablet.

So how does the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold fare? As always with RadioTimes.com's comprehensive release date pages, we have everything you need to know about the new foldable smartphone's features, design, and pre-order date, plus how it compares against Samsung's latest foldable offering.

Following today's (Tuesday 13th August) Made by Google event, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be available to pre-order in the UK from tomorrow.

Alongside the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be released for pre-order tomorrow (Wednesday 14th August).

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design

From today's Made by Google event, you've probably noticed the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a slightly different appearance to its predecessor, which is a welcome change from the Google Pixel Fold's thick bezels.

The brand-new Google Pixel 9 range has a flatter edge design which gives it a sharper line appearance and is a step away from the rounded aesthetic of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

In terms of display, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to have an 8-inch main display — a super actua flex display — and a 6.3-inch cover display. The screens, thankfully, won't be as wide as the predecessor, but that doesn't mean activities such as streaming your favourite shows and gaming won't be as immersive.

The power button and volume button remain unchanged on the right-hand side of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (when closed), meaning the left-hand side stays completely smooth. The SIM tray has moved to the bottom of the smartphone, alongside the speaker and USB-C charging port.

As expected, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will come in Black and White colourways.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features

With the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold name (a stray from Google's first foldable, the Google Pixel Fold), the new foldable should include the fantastic capabilities available to the new Google Pixel 9 line-up. This means AI functions, a new chipset, and better performance. Let's get into it.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to have a Tensor G4 chipset, as well as an increased 16GB of RAM — 4GB more than the original Google Pixel Fold.

If you've ever struggled with unlocking your phone via Face ID, your woes are rumoured to be answered with the new fingerprint sensor on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The brand-new Google Pixel 9 line-up should be getting an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, instead of the less-accurate optical sensor used in the Pixel 8 range.

Google is pushing its AI features; the tech giant has recently relaunched Bard (its large language model) as Google Gemini, and Google has began replacing some Google Assistant and Google Search functionalities with Google Gemini powered results. If you head to the official Google Store, you'll see a Google Gemini creative on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold page.

Google Store

What is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera like?

On this smartphone, the main rear camera is expected to have a 48MP wide camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 48MP sensor to improve the brightness of the final image, just like the original Google Pixel Fold did. Plus, also like the Google Pixel Fold, the camera on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a wide f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation for less shaky photos and videos.

So what does this camera look like on the actual smartphone? Instead of the horizontal camera bar which has been used on Google smartphone since the Google Pixel 6, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has four lenses stacked together in pairs (one on top of the other), not too dissimilar to a medicinal tablet.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable phone is better?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 debuted in July, and the RadioTimes.com Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the smartphone just before its launch.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date page, we liked the foldable smartphone's AI features such as photo assist, Smart Select — a handy tool which lets you select, crop, and annotate image clips without capturing the entire screen — chat assist, and on-phone interpreter. However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's Google Gemini AI features could potentially rival that of Samsung's.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 15% thinner and 10g lighter than its predecessor, but is this foldable offering from Samsung as compact as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable phone yet, making it even more comfortable in your pocket, however, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a thinner yet heavier foldable smartphone offering. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come in at 8-inches main display and 6.3-inches cover display.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the UK

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available to pre-order from tomorrow (Wednesday 14th August).

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also be available to pre-order at a number of UK retailers and mobile networks.

If you can't wait until that long, you can shop the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold, as well as the Google Pixel 8 series today.

