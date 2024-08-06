Now, fans of the classic movie Jaws will be able to recreate the thrilling scene where Quint, Chief Brody and Hooper faced down the shark from the deck of the Orca — it's the ultimate fan-inspired display which is sure to delight every person who sees it.

The LEGO Jaws set has been teased for a little while, but fans are finally able to sink their teeth into this exciting model. The RadioTimes.com team has everything you need to know, including the UK release date and how much this LEGO model will cost. But first, what is included in the new LEGO Jaws set?

Buy LEGO Jaws set for £129.99 at LEGO

What is the new LEGO Jaws set?

LEGO

You're gonna need a bigger display cabinet! This 18+, 1,497-piece LEGO Jaws model is a brilliant and challenging build that, once completed, is sure to wow anyone who comes across it.

The LEGO Jaws set includes three minifigures: Chief Martin Brody, the Amity Island Police Chief, Matt Hooper, the Marine Biologist, and Sam Quint, the Shark Hunter. There is, of course, the ability to build the famous shark — nicknamed 'Bruce', although we think he deserves something much more sinister.

This LEGO Jaws model also comes with a printed tile with Brody's famous line: "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

The brand-new model measures 14-inches in height, eight-inches in width, and 24-inches in diameter.

You might have noticed that the LEGO Jaws set will get you 1,040 LEGO Insiders Points, but what are these? LEGO Insiders can access plenty of perks such as communities, inspiration, and activities, as well as members-only discounts, LEGOLAND tickets, and early access to sets. For example, LEGO Insiders could access this Jaws set from 3rd August, three days before everyone else.

When it comes to new releases such as this one, the Technology team will include them in our bi-weekly Technology newsletter.

When will the LEGO Jaws set be released in the UK?

LEGO

As we mentioned above, LEGO Insiders were able to get their hands on the LEGO Jaws set from Saturday 3rd August. However, if you're not a LEGO Insider member, you can still purchase the LEGO Jaws set now as it was released this morning (Tuesday 6th August).

How much will the LEGO Jaws set cost?

The 1,497-piece LEGO Jaws model will set you back £129.99. As this set is over £50, you are eligible for free delivery when you buy on the official LEGO site.

How to buy the Jaws LEGO set today

LEGO

This brand-new offering from LEGO is available to purchase right now, having been released this morning (Tuesday 6th August). As with all LEGO models which commemorate a movie, such as Despicable Me 4, Batman, and Harry Potter (just to name a few examples), we can imagine the LEGO Jaws set will be hugely popular, so snap it up when you can.

