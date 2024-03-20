Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale release date as new LEGO set is officially revealed
LEGO has revealed a brand-new Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set to celebrate 50 years of the fantasy game — the good times keep rolling!
Let the good times roll with the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale LEGO set. The fantasy table-top game is celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2024, and it's just as popular today (if not even more so) than when it was created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974. Last year, Dungeons & Dragons fans were treated to the Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves movie, which the RadioTimes.com team really enjoyed, and now, players can sink their teeth into the official Dungeons & Dragons LEGO set.
The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale 3,745-piece build is a fantastic set to treat yourself to; the 18+ set is perfect for playing and displaying: transport yourself to the Forgotten Realms as you build the tavern and personalise six mythical creature minifigures, then display the incredible build in pride of place in your home. The Dungeons & Dragons LEGO set measures over 19-inches high, 14.5-inches wide and 12-inches deep.
Plus, this collectible LEGO set for adults is just one of the diverse range of LEGO Ideas sets, each one created by a fan designer, voted for by LEGO fans, and produced by the LEGO group. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale build was created by fan designer Lucas Bolt.
Let's find out more about the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale LEGO set, including when you can get your hands on it.
Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO
What is the new LEGO Dungeons & Dragons set?
The LEGO group rolled a natural 20 on this impressive 3,745-piece build. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set features a buildable tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon and a tower, as well as a Cinderhowl the Red Dragon figure which watches over the tower.
With a LEGO build as intricate as this one, you'll need some minifigures to confront the mysteries and monsters which await inside the castle. The adults-only set comes with four brave adventurers and innkeeper (including an elf wizard, a dwarf cleric, a gnome fighter, and an orc rogue) and dragonborn Alax Jadescales.
Each minifigure, besides Alax Jadescales, comes with an alternate head so you can customise your figures. As well as the minifigures, there are also plenty of monster figures included, such as a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast.
But that's not all! One of the best things about the introduction of new memorabilia is uncovering Easter eggs, and this set encourages you to uncover magical items relating to the Dungeons & Dragons lore of the past 50 years. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set was created in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast (an American games publisher) and it includes a custom campaign written by the Dungeons & Dragons team — simply download the campaign to begin your quest but beware of traps, monsters, and Cinderhowl the Red Dragon...
When is the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale released?
If you're a LEGO Insider — a loyalty program which welcomes everyone to join the LEGO community — you'll get early access to the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set from Monday 1st April until Wednesday 3rd April.
Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale LEGO model from Thursday 4th April.
LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale price
A LEGO build as intricate as this one is sure to come with a hefty price-tag, so it was no surprise to the RadioTimes.com Technology team when we saw the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale is priced at £314.99.
How to buy the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale
Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale will be available to LEGO Insiders from Monday 1st April, and to everyone else from Thursday 4th April from the official LEGO site.
