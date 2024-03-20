Plus, this collectible LEGO set for adults is just one of the diverse range of LEGO Ideas sets, each one created by a fan designer, voted for by LEGO fans, and produced by the LEGO group. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale build was created by fan designer Lucas Bolt.

Let's find out more about the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale LEGO set, including when you can get your hands on it.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO

More like this

Be sure to read our new LEGO sets guide for a monthly update on upcoming LEGO builds, such as the Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat LEGO set.

What is the new LEGO Dungeons & Dragons set?

Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon's Tale via LEGO. LEGO

The LEGO group rolled a natural 20 on this impressive 3,745-piece build. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set features a buildable tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon and a tower, as well as a Cinderhowl the Red Dragon figure which watches over the tower.

With a LEGO build as intricate as this one, you'll need some minifigures to confront the mysteries and monsters which await inside the castle. The adults-only set comes with four brave adventurers and innkeeper (including an elf wizard, a dwarf cleric, a gnome fighter, and an orc rogue) and dragonborn Alax Jadescales.

Each minifigure, besides Alax Jadescales, comes with an alternate head so you can customise your figures. As well as the minifigures, there are also plenty of monster figures included, such as a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast.

But that's not all! One of the best things about the introduction of new memorabilia is uncovering Easter eggs, and this set encourages you to uncover magical items relating to the Dungeons & Dragons lore of the past 50 years. The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set was created in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast (an American games publisher) and it includes a custom campaign written by the Dungeons & Dragons team — simply download the campaign to begin your quest but beware of traps, monsters, and Cinderhowl the Red Dragon...

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO

Stay up to date with our free Technology newsletter for the latest releases, such as the Samsung A35 and A55 release date, offers and guides, like the Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2 guide.

When is the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale released?

Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon's Tale via LEGO. LEGO

If you're a LEGO Insider — a loyalty program which welcomes everyone to join the LEGO community — you'll get early access to the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale set from Monday 1st April until Wednesday 3rd April.

Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale LEGO model from Thursday 4th April.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO

Have you heard about the viral Loop Earplugs? Find out what we thought of them in our Loop Earplugs review.

LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale price

Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon's Tale via LEGO. LEGO

A LEGO build as intricate as this one is sure to come with a hefty price-tag, so it was no surprise to the RadioTimes.com Technology team when we saw the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale is priced at £314.99.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO

How to buy the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale

Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale will be available to LEGO Insiders from Monday 1st April, and to everyone else from Thursday 4th April from the official LEGO site.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for £314.99 at LEGO

Advertisement

Take a look at our best LEGO deals guide for the top offers each month.