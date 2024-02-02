This buildable Harry Potter-themed set will make a magical gift for a friend or family member (if you can bear to part with it), as it's an 18+, 561-piece, fairly challenging build, but it can also be displayed in their home.

The Talking Sorting Hat can be placed on a stand, which features Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff crest decorations, as well as a Harry Potter minifigure wearing their own Sorting Hat to complete the display.

All in all, the LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat model measures 9.5-inches high and 7.5-inches wide. But, enough about the technicalities for now, how do you pre-order the brand-new LEGO build? And, most importantly, how does the Talking Sorting Hat actually speak?

Buy Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat for £89.99 at LEGO

How does the LEGO Talking Sorting Hat's voice work?

To activate the voice of the Talking Sorting Hat, simply tip the top of the hat or place it on your head. There are 31 randomised sounds — we mean, pure magic — which will select which Hogwarts House you belong to, and be sure to listen out for the Sorting Hat Song every now and then, too.

The LEGO Talking Sorting Hat comes with batteries included.

When is the LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat released?

The LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat is available to pre-order from the LEGO website, and it will start shipping from Friday 1st March.

So while this is a tad too late for a Valentine's Day gift, don't let that deter you from snapping-up this LEGO build for a Potterhead loved one.

How to pre-order the LEGO Talking Sorting Hat in the UK

You'll be thrilled to hear that the LEGO Harry Potter Sorting Hat is available to pre-order from right now (Friday 2nd February), and the set will start shipping from Friday 1st March.

The Talking Sorting Hat model will set you back £89.99, which, for a build-and-display model, is worth it in our Harry Potter-loving opinion.

