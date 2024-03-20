“Our ambition is to bring the latest technologies to everyone,” said James Kitto, Vice President and Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland.

“We’re really pleased to be opening up even more possibilities on our competitively priced Galaxy A series devices, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this line-up, meaning that users can enjoy our outstanding mobile experiences with even more confidence and security.”

This year, the A55 and A35 come in four new luxurious colourways: Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac and Navy. Yet, thankfully, the cost remains as reasonable as ever – starting at just £339.

More like this

So when exactly do these new smartphones come out and how can you get your hands in one? Don’t worry, we’re here to tell all.

Jump to:

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 will be available to buy outright from today – Wednesday 20th March – and will begin shipping immediately.

If you want to check out the other Samsung releases so far this year, take a look at our page on the Samsung Galaxy S24 which came out in February, or find our full list of Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 UK price: How much do these new phones cost?

In their promise to "democratise mobile experiences for all", Samsung has once again delivered us an A series with a palatable price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 starts at just £439 for 128GB of Storage, or £489 for 256GB. Meanwhile, the A35 will set you back even less: £339 for 128GB and £389 for 256GB.

Plus, if you buy now you can claim £50 cashback from Samsung and get 50% off the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 design: What do these new affordable smartphones look like?

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 come in four new "Awesome" colourways: Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

They both have 6.6-inch displays – just a tad smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S24+ – with a Full HD Super AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate.

They also share the S24’s floating three-camera design and have improved on their predecessor in strength and durability; for the first time the Galaxy A55 has a metal frame while the A35 will have a Premium Glass back.

Plus, both are coated with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and have an IP67 rating which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in a metre fresh water.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 specs: What’s new?

As per usual, a major feature of this latest Samsung release is the camera. The Samsung Galaxy A55 has been designed to take clearer and more vibrant photos even in the poorest lighting conditions thanks to AI Image Signal Processing (ISP). The device also has a new Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video to ensure that, no matter the time of day, you’re always looking your most glam.

Lastly, these new phones have optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) to keep your photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go, plus once you’ve taken your photo, you can take advantage of new editing software such as Background blur, Remaster, Erase shadows and more.

Another big change to the A Series this year is the first-time inclusion of Samsung Knox and Knox Vault – Samsung’s own flagship security protection. With this, your phone will be defended from both hardware and software attacks and can perform real-time threat detection. It can also safeguard critical information such as lock screen credentials, PIN codes and passwords as well as auto-block installations from unauthorised apps.

Last but not least, these new phones are supported by a 5000 mAh[2] battery which gives you up to two days of battery life and they come with an improved Octa-core processor which lets you game, streaming and multi-task for longer.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 in the UK

The Samsung A55 and A35 are available to buy right now at Samsung:

As we've said right now you can also get £50 cashback from Samsung and 50% off the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

Plus, you can buy them from a range of other UK retailers and mobile networks, too.

Advertisement

For more of the latest deals and savings, here's the best laptop deals, best Nintendo Switch offers and the how to get 20GB of phone storage for £1.99. Plus, what are Loop Earplugs?