LEGO is no stranger to gaming crossovers, as we have seen plenty of LEGO Minecraft sets across the years, and even a huge Great Deku Tree set from Zelda.

No doubt the Fortnite LEGO kits will join the ranks of the best new LEGO sets. As they will be in high demand, we’re not sure if we will see them be part of any LEGO deals, unfortunately.

Though the 25th anniversary LEGO Millennium Falcon did drop to a historical low during Prime Day!

But pre-orders are going to be flying out the door, so read on, act fast and nab yourself a Fortnite LEGO set!

The Fortnite LEGO sets are available for pre-order from 23rd July 2024, and will be available for purchase from 1st October 2024.

So, unfortunately, there is a bit of a wait before you can get your hands on the sets.

There are plenty of updates and content coming to Fortnite all the time, though, and a new season is just around the corner, so you will at least have plenty to keep you busy until then.

You can always plod about the best LEGO Fortnite seeds to get a taste of what’s to come if the anticipation proves to be too great.

Where to buy the new Fortnite LEGO Sets - pre-orders live now!

You can pre-order the new Fortnite LEGO sets directly from the LEGO Fortnite page or purchase them directly from LEGO stores from 1st October.

Pre-ordering is most likely your best chance to actually get them, as we imagine LEGO stores will have queues forming outside them come 1st October.

It could be a fun time, though! The thought of it harkens back to the midnight releases of big video games back in the day, such as Halo or Call of Duty.

Your tolerance for such a thing may vary, and we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to be surrounded by Fortnite fans first thing in the morning.

All the new Fortnite LEGO sets - prices and details

Below are all the details you need to know about the four LEGO Fortnite sets coming out later this year:

LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus

LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus. LEGO, Epic Games

Price – £89.99

– £89.99 Age – 10+

Perhaps the star of the show, this is a 954-piece recreation of the legendary Fortnite Battle Bus. You can wheel it along and pop off the roof to look inside, but unfortunately the balloon won’t allow it to soar through the skies, though we’re sure some crazy YouTube LEGO creator will come up with something…

LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger

LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger. LEGO, Epic Games

Price – £12.99

– £12.99 Age – 9+

Though you can’t eat Durrr Burgers for real (Epic Games will probably do a collab here soon…), you can at least admire this LEGO replica. It won’t smell very appetising, and please do not put it in your mouth, but this 193-piece set does look pretty great.

LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama

LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama. LEGO, Epic Games

Price – £34.99

– £34.99 Age – 12+

If you were worried the Supply Llama wouldn’t live up to its name, you’ll be glad to know this 691-piece set comes with accessories like the Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby, Backpack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice and Dynamite.

LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone

LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone. LEGO, Epic Games

Price – £89.99

– £89.99 Age – 18+

The LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone looks to be the most complicated of all the sets, with a whopping 1,414 pieces and a recommended age rating of 18+. Bone Peely has moveable arms, and his accessories are the Peely Pick Pickaxe, Paint Launcher and Banana Bag Back Bling.

