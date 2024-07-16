When it comes to Star Wars, the RadioTimes.com team certainly have our finger on the pulse; whether we're telling you how to watch the latest instalment on Disney Plus, or sharing the best gifts for Star Wars lovers, May the 4th LEGO sets, and Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin. So you can count on us to share the most worthwhile Star Wars deals.

The Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set offer is part of Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sales event, so we expect whether you're shopping at Amazon or another UK retailer, the offer will only be available for a limited time only. Luckily for you, we have everything you need to know to get your hands on the LEGO build.

May the Force be with you, deals hunters!

What is the LEGO Millennium Falcon Star Wars set?

LEGO Store via Amazon

The Millennium Falcon LEGO set is a firm favourite among Star Wars fans, and it's easy to see why. The 921-piece, 18-plus build allows you to relive classic Star Wars scenes as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. This 25th-anniversary LEGO build has plenty of authentic elements as well as cool capabilities such as building the cockpit, big rear engine, and cannons.

As this is a 25th-anniversary model, you're bound to want to display it in your home; the LEGO model comes with a specially designed stand so you can show off the Millennium Falcon at a dynamic angle.

Plus, the Millennium Falcon Star Wars LEGO set comes with a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick, to truly celebrate an epic quarter of a century.

What is the LEGO Millennium Falcon UK deal?

LEGO Store via Amazon

For a limited time only, you can save £18 (or 24%) on the 25th anniversary Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set. The 25th anniversary LEGO build has been discounted in the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, and we have more information below on what that means for this fantastic offer.

Buy LEGO Millennium Falcon for £74.99 £56.98 (save £18.01 or 24%) at Amazon

Another Star Wars LEGO set offer we're eager to shout about is this one from John Lewis: for a limited time only, you can save £147 (or 20%) when you shop the bigger 7500-piece LEGO Millennium Falcon set at John Lewis.

The Millennium Falcon LEGO set has an RRP of £734.99, and this price point is still in place on the official LEGO site.

Buy LEGO Millennium Falcon for £734.99 £587.99 (save £147 or 20%) at John Lewis

How long will the LEGO Millennium Falcon deal last?

As we mentioned earlier, the LEGO Millennium Falcon 24% discount is available at Amazon for its Prime Day 2024 sales event: a deals period which is running from today (Tuesday 16th July) until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 17th July).

As Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, you'll have to sign-up to Amazon Prime to access the 24% off discount. However, Amazon hosts a 30-day free trial for all new users, before this automatically renews at £8.99 per month.

Prime Day finishes at 23:59 tomorrow (Wednesday 17th July), and we are expecting the Millennium Falcon LEGO set to revert back to the RRP on all UK retailers then.

Why is LEGO Millennium Falcon Star Wars set so rare?

LEGO Store via Amazon

When it comes to collectors' items for popular fandoms, such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, it's no surprise that they sell out quickly.

The Millennium Falcon is one of the most valuable LEGO sets of all time, and it's a Star Wars fan favourite. This collectors' item looks fantastic displayed in your home, and is sure to be the envy of fellow Star Wars lovers.

The LEGO site describes some Millennium Falcon models as 'hard to find' on its site, with over 1,000 people buying this specific 25th anniversary model on Amazon in the past month. The 25th anniversary LEGO set is also part of the LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection.

This 24% off deal will only be available for a limited time, so snap it up while you can.

