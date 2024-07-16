There are also a variety of TV sizes on offer, allowing you to choose between models perfect for small bedrooms as well as big screens for cinematic viewing experiences with friends.

Major TV retailers like Samsung, LG and Panasonic will be offering discounts on models both old and new throughout the two-day sales event.

That's not all. Amazon also have their own range of Fire TV smart TVs, first produced back in 2014. These TV models integrate Amazon's Fire TV platform, giving customers a comprehensive entertainment system, incorporating Alexa which allows you to control it using voice commands.

Bear in mind that in order to take advantage of the many deals on Fire TVs and other TV models, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Not only will you get access to the Prime Day sales, you'll also be entitled to free next-day shipping, Amazon Prime Video and plenty of other benefits.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated throughout the whole Prime Day event to make sure you're always up-to-date with the latest deals.

Best Prime Day TV deals at a glance:

Biggest Amazon Prime Day UK TV deals we've seen go live so far today

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon

What's the deal: Get almost 50% off this Amazon Fire TV model, which comes with a one year limited warranty.

Why we chose it: This TV offers advanced HDR, high contrast and the unique Fire TV Ambient Experience feature, which allows you to turn your TV into a canvas to display artwork, photos and more. For almost 50% off, it's a top choice this Prime Day.

Buy Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV for £649.99 £379.99 (save £270 or 42%) at Amazon

PHILIPS Ambilight PUS8108 43-inch Smart 4K LED TV

PHILIPS Ambilight PUS8108 43 inch Smart 4K LED TV Amazon

What's the deal: You can snag 34% off this Philips 4K LED Smart TV— that's a saving of £180.99.

Why we chose it: This TV is a great option for gamers, with its 60Hz refresh rate, auto low-input-lag setting and HMDI 2.1 and VRR support giving you a seamless gaming experience. Combine this with cinematic sound, Smart TV functions and ultra-sharp visuals and you've got the perfect all-rounder.

Buy PHILIPS Ambilight PUS8108 43 inch Smart 4K LED TV for £529.99 £349 (save £180.99 or 34%) at Amazon

LG OLED evo C3 42-inch 4K Smart TV

LG Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can secure over half price off this 2023 OLED 42-inch TV, taking the price from £1,499.99 to just £719.99.

Why we chose it: We like this TV for its advanced OLED AI processor, which offers upscaling and picture optimisation, and its self-lit OLED evo which offers extraordinary detail and contrast, no matter what you're watching on the screen. The sharp profile and narrow bezels also offer a slim design, which looks fantastic in every space.

Buy LG OLED evo C3 42-inch 4K Smart TV for £1,499.99 £719.99 (save £780 or 52%) at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch Q65C QLED HDR 4K Smart TV

Samsung Store via Amazon

What's the deal: We have another better than half price deal for you: secure the 2023 50-inch Samsung TV for £389 instead of £899, saving you a fantastic £510.

Why we chose it: For brilliant audio and visuals, look no further than this Samsung QLED TV. Powered by Quantum Dot, the Samsung 4K TV delivers over a billion shades for vibrant colours. Plus, the TV comes equipped with immersive audio features, such as Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound, which suits your space and immerses you in the action of the screen.

Buy Samsung 50-inch Q65C QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for £899 £389 (save £510 or 57%) at Amazon

Hisense 55-inch UHD VIDAA Smart TV

Hisense Store via Amazon

What's the deal: In the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, the 55-inch Hisense smart TV is discounted from £370 to £259, saving you £111.

Why we chose it: If you'd like an affordable TV to fill a lesser used space such as a kitchen or bedroom, this is the TV for you.

Buy Hisense 55-inch UHD VIDAA Smart TV for £370 £259 (save £111 or 30%) at Amazon

LG 43UT91006LA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

LG 43UT91006LA 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV. Amazon

What's the deal: This Prime Day, you can get a brand-new 2024 LG model for £443.34, a reduction of 26% on the original price.

Why we chose it: This TV's Sharp 4K Ultra HD picture and instant movie theatre with FILMMAKER mode and HDR means that you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience right in your own home.

Buy LG 43UT91006LA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for £599.99 £443.34 (save £156.65 or 26%) at Amazon

TCL 50-inch QLED Fire TV 4K Ultra HD

TCL Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For the Prime Day 2024 sale, this 50-inch TCL Fire TV has been reduced from £379 to £259, saving you £120.

Why we chose it: Like the Hisense TV, this 50-inch TV is a brilliant product if you're looking to fill a space such as a kitchen or bedroom. This TV is affordable and comes with some great features such as Fire TV built-in, which means you can enjoy entertainment on thousands of apps and channels like BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney Plus, and many more.

Buy TCL 50-inch QLED Fire TV 4K Ultra HD for £379 £259 (save £120 or 32%) at Amazon

Want to do more research? These are our recommendations on the best smart TVs in 2024.