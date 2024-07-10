Samsung has been consistently releasing state-of-the-art Galaxy watches each year since they were first released back in 2018, and this year is no exception. In fact, we're being treated to two brand new models this year: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Both of these new models were announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 10th July, during which Samsung revealed a whole range of exciting new products.

This is an exciting time for Samsung fans, with offerings of both consumer and fitness technology. The Galaxy Watch 7 is sure to blow users away thanks to its powerful CPU and unique dual frequency GPS system, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest offering for adrenaline junkies with the ability to withstand extreme heights, depths and temperatures.

More like this

No matter your tastes, aesthetic or otherwise, you can improve your day-to-day with one of Samsung's brand-new smartwatch offerings. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Samsung

Fancy checking out some of the other new products which took centre stage at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event? We've rounded up all the details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you love to stay on the cutting-edge of tech releases, then we have some great news for you; the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are available to pre-order today, Wednesday 10th July, and will be available to buy outright from Wednesday 24th July.

It's important to note that when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, rather than buy it outright, you'll receive a £50 Google Play voucher. Do the same for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and you'll get a £100 Google Play voucher.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra UK price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will set you back £289, the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 when it was first released in August 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently at the higher price point of £599, however you can get a £100 voucher for Google Play when you pre-order the model.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra design

You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but can you judge a brand-new smartwatch by its design? If so, we're feeling pretty great about the new Samsung smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 design – which, unlike FitBits and Apple Watches, boasts a round face.

In a similar vein to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for fitness fanatics and risk takers who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors.

This hardy model is made from grade 4 titanium and tested to military standards

Not only that, it's also water resistant up to 100m, meaning that far from simply being resistant to splashes and accidents, it's even suitable for diving.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung

True to form, each of Samsung's new watch models is packed full of exciting new features.

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7's CPU is a whopping three times faster than the previous Samsung Galaxy 6 model.

One of the most impressive features of Samsung's new model has got to be the dual frequency GPS system, which has the unique boast of being the first one in the entire world. This will greatly increase the accuracy of the GPS system.

You can also take advantage of the suggested replies on messages function, meaning that even when you're busy out and about, you can stay in touch with family and friends without spending the whole day glued to your phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's status of being the ideal offering for adrenaline junkies and fitness fans means that there are plenty of features to help it withstand the most extreme conditions.

The watch has the ability to function from 55 degrees to minus 22 degrees, so that whether you're in the desert or the Arctic, you can still keep in contact with the outside world and continue to track your fitness goals.

It also works anywhere from 9,000 metres above sea level to 500 metres below sea level, helping you to stay connected from the highest heights to the depths of the earth.

How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra in the UK

Head to the Samsung website today to place your pre-order for both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Both models will be available to buy outright from Wednesday 24th July; however, opting for pre-order comes with some extra treats, namely a £50 Google Play voucher with the Galaxy Watch 7 and a £100 Google Play voucher with the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Samsung

Advertisement

Want more Samsung? We've put together a list of every Samsung phone.