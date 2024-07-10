Samsung's last wireless earbuds model, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, have proved to be a popular offering thanks to their active noise cancellation technology, range of colours and excellent call quality.

Now Samsung customers are on the edge of their seats to see what the tech giant's latest audio offering includes.

And they're sure not to be disappointed. These latest audio devices are the culmination of all of Samsung's latest efforts into wearability research and are packed full of impressive new features designed to help you out with day-to-day tasks.

Both the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with their own unique advantages. They offer different fits and characteristics, allowing you to choose the model which best suits your own personal needs and requirements.

In order to help you make that decision, we've put together the ultimate guide to both the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. It's time to familiarise yourself with the Samsung Galaxy expanded universe.

It wasn't just audio technology that was announced at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 in white and black Laura Wybrow

We all know that patience is a virtue, and Samsung fans are going to have to be very virtuous this July as the Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro won't be available until 24th July.

This will see the beginning of direct sale, and there will be no pre-sale for these new products.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro UK price: how much do the new earbuds cost?

Customers will be able to snag the Buds3 from £159, while the Buds3 Pro will set you back from £219, showing that you don't have to break the bank to be at the cutting edge of the latest audio technology.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro design

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Laura Wybrow

The eagle-eyed Samsung fan will notice that the design of the new Galaxy Buds 3 and 3Pro has changed quite significantly. This is because the brains over at Samsung HQ have been doing some additional research into wearability in order to bring their customers the most comfortable offerings possible.

The main difference between the Buds3 and Buds3Pro are how the devices fit into the ear canal. The Buds3 are an open type, meaning that they feature ear cups which allow sound and air to pass through to create a natural and spacious sound.

Buds3 Pro, on the other hand, are a canal type, offer a direct fit into the ear canal providing sound isolation and minimal leakage. Each fit type comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, which may factor into your purchasing decisions.

And it's not just performance-enhancing design features that are on offer here. The devices feature blade lights to create a striking visual effect, as well as allowing you to control the buds by dragging the blade lights up or down.

The buds are also certified IP57 dust and water resistant which, for those who don't know, are ratings used to define the level of an enclosure's protection against the intrusion of solids and liquids. This is a significant improvement on the previous model, which was certified IP52.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro features

Samsung's latest audio offerings come equipped with a number of impressive features designed to make your day-to-day life a lot more convenient.

And when it's time for a getaway, you can make use of the AI translation to help you communicate with the locals. This technology will detect the language of your choosing and deliver a translation in your native language directly into your ear.

There are also a number of features to help you carry on your conversations on the phone without being interrupted by real life, as well as carry on your real life conversations without having to remove your headphones.

We're talking about siren detect, a feature which uses the microphone to detect, surprise surprise, the sound of sirens in the background of your phone call and temporarily mute or lower your volume in order to save the ear drums of the person on the other line.

And on the other side of things, the voice detect for conversation feature will allow to engage in real life conversation without removing your earbuds, the perfect feature for when you've got your hands full.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro noise cancelling capability

Both models of the new Samsung Galaxy buds analyse both internal and external noise to maximise the device's ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect and Voice Detect all work together to automatically adjust the optimal level of noise, without the need for manual involvement.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3 Pro in the UK

You can head straight to the Samsung website on 24th July to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 or 3 Pro directly.

Unlike other Samsung products announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event, neither of these products will be available to pre-order.

Need more Samsung in your life? Luckily we've got a full list of Samsung phones, as well as everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24.