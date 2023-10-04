To help you get the measure of these clever gadgets, you can check out our guides to the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel Watch 2, which tell you exactly why, how, and where to buy these products.

But now what we’re really interested in, is deals. Because getting your hands on a shiny new smartphone is all well and good, but getting your hands on one for cheap, is nothing short of miraculous

Thankfully, here at RadioTimes.com we’re a dab hand at miracles, and we’ve brought you all the best deals currently available for this new smartphone. From trade-in offers to extra freebies, we’ve rounded up all the discounts you’ll need.

The Google Pixel 8 is currently on sale for £699 and the 8 Pro is priced at £999, but lets see if we can do something about that shall we?

Best Google Pixel 8 deals at a glance:

Best Google Pixel 8 deals in the UK right now

Google

Get Google Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro

What’s the deal: If a phone release wasn't exciting enough, you can get the brand-new Google Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This new watch has an RRP of £349 and with it you're getting new stress detection and heart-rate monitoring technology, as well as improved safety features and all-new watch designs.

Available at Currys, Mobiles.co.uk, O2, and EE, this offer will last until midnight on the 16th of October.

Why we chose it: What's better than saving nearly £350 on a brand-new smartwatch. Today, you could be walking away with a fab new phone and a premium fitness accessory.

Get free Pixel Buds Pro when you pre-order the Google Pixel 8

What’s the deal: Several retailers are offering a free pair of Google Pixel Buds when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 8. Currys, Vodafone, and Mobiles.co.uk are offering the deal out to early-birds who order before the 16th October 2023. The Pixel Buds pro have an RRP of £199.99 and give users premium immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: The Pixel Buds Pro are the perfect accompaniment to the new Google Pixel phone. With the Google release today, they've also received a massive upgrade to their noise cancellation and phone call clarity. If you want to throw yourself into the Google world this is the time to do it.

Get six months free Google One Premium and Fitbit Premium at Mobiles.co.uk

What’s the deal: Alongside the offer of a shiny new set of earbuds of Pixel Watch, Mobiles.co.uk are sweetening the pot with the addition of some free services. If you buy the Google Pixel 8 from them you can get six months free Google One Premium and Fitbit Premium, plus three months free YouTube premium.

Their deals start at £28.99 a month for the 8 and £40.99 for the 8 Pro.

Why we chose it: This deal is a no brainer if you're looking for a whole new set up. In one fell swoop you can have a new phone, watch or earbuds, and a tonne of other handy services at your fingertips.

Save up to £288 on selected tariffs when you buy Google Pixel 8

What's the deal: At both O2 and Vodafone you can save up to £288 on select tariffs when you buy the new Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. With O2, this can be achieved by getting a discount of £8 per month on 30GB, 150GB and Unlimited Plus Airtime Plans over 36 months. This offer ends on the 15th of October.

Why we chose it: Yes the Google Pixel 8 looks like a big expense now, but by jumping on one of these you can actually save money down the line.

Lower your monthly phone bill when you trade in with O2

What's the deal: You can get a discount on your monthly bill for the Google Pixel 8 when you trade in with O2. You'll have to submit the details of your old phone including its make, model and condition, but at the end of it you could have a deduction on your monthly costs.

Why we chose it: These new phones are obviously very exciting. But there's no getting away from the fact that they're expensive. So, why not cut the cost, even if it's only by a little bit, by trading in a device you no longer want?

Get free named day delivery at John Lewis

What's the deal: Named day delivery at John Lewis usually costs £7.50, however, for the brand-new Google Pixel 8, it's completely free, saving you £7.50.

Why we chose it: John Lewis is offering free named day delivery from 12th October, which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the Google Pixel 8 at the earliest possible release date.

Buy the Google Pixel 8 for £699 at John Lewis

Get £10 Deliveroo voucher with the new Google Pixel 8

What's the deal: When you order the new Google Pixel 8 with Mobiles.co.uk, you can get a £10 Deliveroo on top. You'll need to order the phone before the 16th of October, then you'll be sent instructions on how to claim your reward up to 60 days after the purchase.

Why we chose it: It's not as flashy as ear buds or a new watch but this is definitely a treat. You can enjoy ordering your favourite Friday night tea on your brand-new phone for £10 off.

Get £10 Deliveroo voucher with the new Google Pixel 8 at Mobiles.co.uk

