Sky Cinema users will be able to use the tickets at every UK Vue Cinema from Sunday to Thursday, but only for standard 2D viewings – you’ll have to supplement the cost of any 3D, IMAX or VIP showings.

Customers can claim their tickets by downloading two Vue Cinema codes through the MySky App, which will expire at the end of each calendar month. These codes can then be redeemed either when booking online or at the venue.

On the subject of this partnership, Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky UK & ROI said: “In a time when value is more important to households than ever, Sky Cinema’s exclusive partnership with Vue will give film fans the chance to enjoy the experience of monthly trips to the cinema at no extra cost.

"That’s alongside our unrivalled range of films that they can watch from the comfort of their homes – and access to Paramount+ too, all through one subscription.”

For more information about how to claim this brand-new deal, as well as how to get Sky Cinema, read on.

Get Sky Cinema from £11 a month

Here at RadioTimes.com we're experts at finding you the best deals. For more of this check out the best Sky Sports offers for this month, the best Sky Glass offers and how to get cheap cinema tickets.

How much is Sky Cinema?

Right now Sky is running a ton of deals on Sky Cinema with several different ways to get it on your TV for less.

Get Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £11 a month

If you’re completely new to Sky, you can get one month Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £11. This is thanks to a new bundle with Sky Unlimited where you can get one free month of Sky Entertainment and Netflix with no upfront fee, after which the price will increase to £29 a month.

With this, there’s no need for a satellite dish, or Smart TV, you simply connect to Sky over Wi-Fi.

Get Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £11 a month

Get Sky Glass, Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Netflix for £25 a month

If Smart TVs are more your bag, you can get a new Sky Glass, complete with Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix for £25 a month for 3 months. After that it will go up to £51 a month.

Get Sky Glass, Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Netflix for £25 a month

Upgrade to Sky Cinema for £12 a month

Lastly, Sky Q and Sky+ customers can add Sky Cinema to their packages for just £12 a month and you’ll get Paramount+ thrown in at no extra cost.

Upgrade to Sky Cinema for £12 a month

What channels are included with Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema has over 1,000 films on demand and 11 dedicated movie channels. It covers everything from age-old classics to new releases, plus Sky Movie originals like the award-winning Promising Young Woman. You also get free access to Paramount+, which will usually cost £6.99 a month, giving you access to the likes of Titanic, Beverley Hills Cop and Dead Poets Society.

Here’s the full list of channels available on Sky Cinema:

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Sci-fi Horror

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Family

How to get two free Vue cinema tickets with Sky Cinema

To claim your monthly cinema tickets. Simply download the MySky App, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, and log in to your Sky account.

Then, each month you’ll be given two Vue Cinema codes which can either be redeemed at the venue or when booking at myvue.com.

Remember that the codes will expire at the end of each calendar month and can only be used from Sunday to Thursday at 2D screenings.

Get Sky Cinema from £11 a month

