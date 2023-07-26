In terms of size, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be pocket-sized, but it sure is mighty. Coming in at a compact 3.4-inches, the cover screen is a great size for slotting in your pocket or bag, while offering a host of customising and accessibility opportunities.

The Flex Window is Samsung’s biggest cover screen yet, and it allows you to customise it to your heart’s content with GIFs, photos, videos, and more. Fancy making your pet dog the star of your smartphone? Well, you certainly can. The Flex Window also lets you access widgets quickly, all without opening your phone; open Google Maps and Samsung Pay, check the weather, and take photos while the phone is still flipped shut.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, and pre-orders were released soon after, at 12:30pm on Wednesday 16th July. The price tag attached to the 5G-compatible smartphone is by no means cheap, so the RadioTimes.com Technology team have done some digging to find some great deals for this month.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from £1,409 at Samsung

For more on Samsung, take a look at the best Samsung offers and top Samsung QLED TV deals for this month, plus, here is the full list of Samsung Galaxy phones with prices.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Save up to £560 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung

What’s the deal: Get up to £560 off the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade in your old smartphone. To claim this offer, you have to pre-order the smartphone before Thursday 8th August.

Why we chose it: £560 off the hefty Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price tag brings this smartphone to an affordable price. Plus, it’s worth mentioning that this phone is built to last. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a force field against life’s mishaps: the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armour Aluminium protects it from bumps and drops, and the smartphone is IPX8 water resistant, meaning it will function properly after being submerged in 1.5-metres of fresh water for up to 30-minutes.

Save up to £560 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung

Double your storage for free

What’s the deal: When you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, you can get £560 off with the trade-in of your old device, for example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This means when you pre-order the 512GB larger storage smartphone, you’ll pay the price of the 256GB smaller storage variant.

Why we chose it: You’ll want plenty of storage when you see how brilliant the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cameras are! With two 12MP cameras, selfies and group snapshots have never looked better. The pro-grade Selfie Mode produces brighter shots than the phone’s predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Real Tone technology ensures your skin tone is true to life.

Double your storage for free with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung

Claim 12 months free Disney Plus

Getty / Bloomberg Getty / Bloomberg

What’s the deal: Get 12 months of Disney Plus for absolutely free when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Why we chose it: If you buy an annual Disney Plus subscription, it will set you back £79.90, and if you choose a rolling contract, the subscription will cost you £95.88, so you’ll be saving at least £79.90 with this deal. Plus, the streaming service has plenty of brilliant content, such as The Mandalorian and Toy Story, to watch on your brand-new 5G-compatible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Claim 12 months’ free Disney Plus with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung

