But it’s not just the display screen that makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade your phone. The smartphone also has improved battery life and cooling properties in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as well as interactive short form viewing in social media, a disappearing camera display, plus the brightest screen yet in the Samsung Z Series.

Gamers will also be thrilled to hear that the enhanced gaming components promise next-level gameplay and multitasking with Flex Mode: the split screen allows you to, for example, watch a live feed on the top screen and chat with friends on the bottom screen.

But, enough about the smartphone, let’s look at some deals!

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from £1,749 at Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

Get up to £650 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you pre-order

What’s the deal: If you pre-order the new foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 before Thursday 10th August, you can save up to £650 off it. This figure is based on models such as the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 endeavours to make your life as streamlined as possible: the multi-window capability lets you open up to three apps at once, and the optimised taskbar is a home to your favourite apps, which can be opened quickly and easily. If you were planning on upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, this deal is a no-brainer, really.

Get up to £650 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you pre-order at Samsung

Save £100 on the 512GB and 1TB variants

What's the deal: At the moment, you can save £100 on the 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung. This takes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from £1,849 to £1,749 and the 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from £2,049 to £1,949.

Why we chose it: It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a hefty price tag, so take advantage of this deal to save a sizeable £100 off the larger storage versions.

Claim 12 months free Disney Plus with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

What’s the deal: Samsung is great at giving us something a little extra for our money: you can claim six months free Disney Plus with the purchase of any eligible Samsung TV or monitor, for example. Now, the site has done one better, and is offering a year of Disney Plus for free with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Why we chose it: When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 keeps the pocket ability of a regular smartphone, but when unfolded, the 7.6-inch display transforms into a tablet-like screen. With a year of free Disney Plus (which would usually set you back £79.90), you can watch shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Secret Invasion and the new The Full Monty, as well as blockbusters such as The Menu, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Claim 12 months free Disney Plus with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung

