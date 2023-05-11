With speed and efficiency at its core, as well as quality functions which usually only exclusively feature in Google’s premium phones – such as Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz display and wireless charging – this new mid-range phone is shaping up to be an overachiever in everything except the price-point.

At yesterday's (Wednesday 10th May) Google IO 2023 conference, the tech giants announced a brand new phone to its A-Series roster: the Google Pixel 7a.

However, as the RadioTimes.com Technology team know all too well, while the Google Pixel 7a is reasonably priced starting from £449, we can always do one better and get you something a little extra — just take a look at our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Nintendo Switch offers for this month.

Unlike the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel Tablet, which you have to pre-order, the Google Pixel 7a is available to purchase straight away from multiple UK retailers. Read on to see the best deals on the Google Pixel 7a which are available right now.

Did you know Google IO 2023 event also revealed two other brand new products? Take a look at our Google Pixel Fold UK release date and how to pre-order the new Google Pixel Tablet.

Best Google Pixel 7a deals at a glance:

Best Google Pixel 7a deals on offer when you buy today

Google Pixel 7a. Google

Get Pixel Buds A-Series for free at various UK retailers

What's the deal: The Google Pixel 7a, which comes in a gorgeous array of colours (Sea, Charcoal, Snow and Coral) can now be bought with a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series when you purchase the phone via a number of UK retailers.

Why we chose it: The Google Pixel Buds A-Series have an RRP of £99.99, so that's a decent saving. Plus, the Pixel Buds come in four colourways: Sea, Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal, so if you opt for the Sea or Charcoal Google Pixel 7a smartphone, you'll match! It sounds trivial, but the RadioTimes.com team love a matching pair.

This offer is available at the following UK retailers:

For more on audio, take a look at the best DAB radios and the best Airpods alternatives.

Get £75 off when you trade in any eligible working handset at Carphone Warehouse

What's the deal: Unlike the Google offer below, which sees you claim £220 back when you claim in eligible smartphones, this Carphone Warehouse offer sees you bag £75 off with any eligible working handset, meaning more devices can be considered.

Why we chose it: Anything to help you bag the smartphone you love for less is a good deal in our eyes, right? This offer is available online and in store, and it ends on the 20th June 2023.

Get £75 off when you trade in any eligible working handset at Carphone Warehouse

Up to three Inclusive Extras at EE

What's the deal: Get up to three Inclusive Extras when you buy the Google Pixel 7a with an EE plan. The Inclusive Extras include Netflix, Apple Music, BT Sport, a Roam Abroad pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Microsoft 365.

Why we chose it: While some plans offer you one Inclusive Extra, EE has a plan which gives you three Inclusive Extras, and it currently has no upfront cost. With the EE Unlimited Plan, you pay £0 upfront and £55 per month, and you can upgrade anytime.

Up to three Inclusive Extras with the Google Pixel 7a at EE

If the BT Sport and Apple Music extras are enticing you, take a look at our BT Sport offers and best Apple Music deals for this month.

Claim up to £300 when you trade in your old device at Very

Google Pixel 7a. Google

What's the deal: With Very's trade-in scheme, you can bag an amazing £300 when you trade in your old device.

Why we chose it: What is it that Sharpay said in High School Musical 2? "It's out with the old and in with the new"? If you're thinking of upgrading your old smartphone for the Google Pixel 7a — a mid-range smartphone which boasts an upgraded dual rear camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing — you may as well get some cash back.

Claim up to £300 when you trade in your old device at Very

Get up to three months Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ for free at Currys

What's the deal: If you purchase the Google Pixel 7a either at the Currys store or online, you can get up to three months off various Apple subscriptions: Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: It's super simple to claim this offer – simply buy the Google Pixel 7a online or in a Currys store, then keep an eye on your inbox for a promotional link to claim up to three months of the subscriptions.

Get up to three months Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ for free at Currys

For more on Apple Music, take a look at our Apple Music vs Spotify and how much is Apple Music guides.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Up to £220 off with eligible phone trade-in at Google

What's the deal: When you buy the Google Pixel 7a, you can get up to £220 back with an eligible phone trade-in.

Why we chose it: The mid-range smartphone starts at £449, so an up to £220 trade-in is a decent chunk off the overall bill. The traded device must be sent within 30 days of you receiving your brand new Google Pixel 7a to honour the original estimate, and this offer expires on the 31st May 2023 at midnight.

Up to £220 off with eligible phone trade-in with the Google Pixel 7a at Google

For more of the best offers for this month, stay up to date with our Technology section where we have the best Audible deals and Kindle deals.