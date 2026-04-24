Many will already have this free-to-use service, but the ViacomCBS-owned streamer is not the most well-known streaming service compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW so this is one some may need to know more about.

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ViacomCBS is the owner of well-known brands such as Channel 5, Nickelodeon and MTV so you know the streaming service will have connections to some big shows.

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about Pluto TV and accessing the service in the UK.

For more on lesser-known streaming services, here's our guide to MUBI and our guide to Shudder.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a streaming service that was launched by Viacom and is the leading free streaming TV service in the US.

In the UK it has over 100+ channels, with 13 curated live TV channels on its launch in 2018. It also includes numerous films and TV series to watch on-demand. It is entirely free and requires no sign-up or contacts and subscriptions.

There is a variety of live TV channels as well as on-demand packages ranging from reality TV to documentaries.

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How to watch Pluto TV in the UK

Pluto TV is available to watch on NOW and Roku devices in the UK.

The service is also available on, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, Apple TV Plus, Chromecast, iPhone, LG, PlayStation, Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

The app is free to download from on Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, and Google Play.

It also requires no subscription or sign-ups.

What is available on Pluto TV?

There are a variety of live TV channels including a Sci-fi channel for Pluto TV that will be airing the new episodes of Star Trek Discovery.

There are numerous box sets including for hit shows such as Baywatch, Hell’s Kitchen, and Most Haunted.

You can also catch reality TV classics like Ex on the Beach, The Simple Life, Maury and Geordie Shore.

The service also contains numerous films to watch on-demand, including Cruel Intentions, Halloween, Love and Other Drugs, Muriel’s Wedding, and Wilde.

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Looking for something else to watch? Then do be sure to visit our TV Guide.