What is Shudder on Amazon Prime Video?

Shudder is a streaming platform curated exclusively for horror enthusiasts. Launched in 2015, it has rapidly grown to become the go-to destination for spine-tingling entertainment. Unlike typical streaming services, Shudder's focus is solely on the genres of horror, thriller and supernatural.

Shudder doesn't just stream films and series but also makes its own with dozens of original productions to its name. Among the most famous of these is Violation - which follows a dark tale of family betrayal; Shook - a tale of social media influencer terror; and Bliss - a series of sex, drugs and vampires.

If this sounds attractive, you'll be glad to know that watching Shudder’s content couldn't be easier. They have been added to Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch all of Shudder's exclusive series and films within Amazon's user-friendly Prime Video interface. You still have to buy an extra subscription to Shudder (on top of your Prime membership) but it makes viewing Shudder easier as their content is the same place as Prime's.

Sign up to Shudder on Amazon Prime for £4.99 or start your 7-day free trial

How much does Shudder cost in the UK?

If you want to get Shudder in the UK it will cost you £4.99 a month. To add Shudder to your Amazon Prime Video Membership it will also cost £4.99, but you’ll already have to have an Amazon Prime Membership before adding Shudder to this same subscription.

There is also the option of an annual Shudder subscription offer, which costs £47.88. This works out at £3.99 a month and will save you around 20% (£12) over the year. However, the annual subscription offer can’t be added to a Prime membership, it needs to be separate.

How to get a Shudder free trial in the UK

If you’re unsure whether Shudder is for you then you can start by signing up for their free 7-day trial. To get this trial, you have to create an account on the Shudder website and choose a membership option (monthly or annual).

You’ll then be asked to put in your credit/debit card and start your membership. The free trial lasts for 7 days and you can cancel it any time during this period. If you don’t cancel, you will be charged.

If you’re signing up through Amazon it is the same process, just through the Amazon Prime Video website instead. Remember you must have an Amazon Prime membership already to add a Shudder one.

How to cancel Shudder on Amazon Prime Video

If you decide you no longer want your Shudder membership, it is easy to cancel. If it’s connected to your Amazon Prime, then head to the Amazon website and click on your account in the top right of the page. Then go to the Memberships and Subscriptions section on the drop-down menu.

Go to the Prime Video Channels option and select Shudder, then click on Cancel Subscription. You will be able to use any time left which you have paid for before your membership runs out.

If you are not connected via Prime then you can cancel your membership by logging in to your Shudder account. Once there, select your account in the top right-hand corner. Then you’ll see Membership Settings in the lower right-hand corner, click on this and select Cancel Membership.

