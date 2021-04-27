DAZN is gearing up for a big 2021 as boxing stages its return.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders is the next big fight coming up on the platform, with fans able to tune in for the big showdown at a low cost.

Many rate Mexican superstar Canelo as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The Super-Middleweight megastar has racked up 55 wins in 58 professional fights, plus two draws and a sole defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. He has never been knocked out.

That is the challenge facing Saunders in the coming weeks. The British star had been gearing up for a showdown with Canelo, but the bout was put on ice due to the events of the last year.

Saunders boasts a perfect record after 30 fights but the Canelo scrap will be the biggest night of his career, with the match set to take place at the behemoth AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – the 100,000-capacity home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is actually an English company, which started in London, but provides a multi-sport online streaming service that broadcasts live events in over 200 countries around the world.

Since it was founded in 2016, DAZN has acquired bespoke rights to sporting events for each territory.

They boast a series of mega deals including one to broadcast Premier League games and the NFL in Canada and to show Japanese J.League action across the globe, but their key success has focused on combat sports in the US.

Anthony Joshua fights are among those to be shown on DAZN in the US after they signed a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport in 2018. Bellator MMA events are also shown in the US.

One of DAZN’s biggest coups has been tying down Canelo Alvarez to a monster 11-fight, five-year deal worth $365m.

The UK expansion will focus heavily on boxing in the opening stages, but DAZN will no doubt harbour grand ambitions of expanding their reach in the coming years.

How to watch DAZN in the UK

DAZN is available for just £1.99 per month, with Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders on the way.

You can watch via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Smart TVs will also allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

