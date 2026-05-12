The newly released sci-fi horror game Directive 8020 has a surprisingly stacked soundtrack, with numerous big-name artists appearing.

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Playing into the TV show vibes of the game, you'll hear a number of memorable songs playing over the closing credits of each episode.

As we said in our Directive 8020 review, "The cast are all really strong, the story has some epic twists, and there’s even some banging music to be heard over the end credits of each episode (shout out to whomever on the crew clearly loves Blood Red Shoes)."

Plus, there's a chilling score to enjoy, which combines with the game's sound design to ratchet up the tension at all the key moments.

So, who wrote the score and which artists are on the soundtrack? Keep on reading to find out!

Directive 8020 soundtrack: Who composed the score?

The Directive 8020 score was composed by Jason Graves, which is a fittingly gothic name for a writer of horror game music!

Graves has previously written the music for numerous other games in Supermassive's Dark Pictures anthology, including Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.

Outside of this series, he's also provided the score for Until Dawn, Dead Space and Warframe. So he's no stranger to sci-fi and horror.

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Directive 8020 soundtrack: Full list of songs

The full list of songs on the Directive 8020 soundtrack looks like this:

Portishead - Roads

Mikky Ekko - Who Are You, Really?

Tess Obscura - Do You Know?

Viagra Boys - The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis

Kae Tempest - Statue In The Square

The People's Thieves - Now That We're Alone

Blood Red Shoes - Dead Air

Blood Red Shoes - Murder Me

Blood Red Shoes - Begging

Blood Red Shoes - Comply

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Lacrimosa - Requiem in D Minor

And that's all you need to know! Be sure to enjoy the music as you play through the game, and feel free to read some more of our articles using the links below.

Read more:

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