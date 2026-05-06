reMarkable has just released the latest version of their flagship tablet range: the reMarkable Paper Pure.

Ad

This device is the successor to the reMarkable 2, a black and white digital notebook that has the look and feel of paper. Like its predecessor, this device can convert handwritten notes to text, mark-up PDFs, and import documents from Google Drive and OneDrive.

However, it also has new abilities such as Handwriting search, automatic meeting notes and Send to Slack, plus a lighter, larger design and more battery life.

Following the release Mats Herding Solberg, Chief Product Officer at reMarkable said: "Technology is pushing us to produce faster and faster, but when we need to create, we still pick up pen and paper.

“That’s why we made reMarkable Paper Pure. It closes the gap between how we think and work in a way only a paper tablet can. It’s a blank canvas where you can capture your thoughts freely, then easily move them to your laptop, and back again, without interrupting your workﬂow.”

This tablet will see the former reMarkable 2 discontinued and be sold alongside the in-colour tablets, the reMarkable Paper Pro and reMarkable Paper Pro Move.

“With reMarkable Paper Pure, we challenged ourselves to make the signature reMarkable writing experience more accessible to even more people,” said Mats Herding Solberg,

“Together with reMarkable Paper Pro and reMarkable Paper Pro Move, it completes our transition from reMarkable 2 to a family of third-generation paper tablets. Whether you want a colour display, front light, and all the other latest technology, or just an excellent digital notebook, there’s a reMarkable Paper tablet for you.”

Buy reMarkable Paper Pure from £359 at reMarkable

Jump to:

The reMarkable Paper Pure is available from today: Wednesday 6 May 2026. This device is becoming available as the former reMarkable 2 becomes discontinued.

How much does the reMarkable Paper Pure cost?

The reMarkable Paper Pure starts at £359 for the basic tablet with the Marker pen – £40 cheaper than the reMarkable 2.

You can also buy it with the Marker Plus pen – which has an added built-in eraser – and Sleeve Folio (case) for £399. This is available in three new colours: Ocean Blue, Mist Green, and Desert Pink.

Buy reMarkable Paper Pure from £359 at reMarkable

reMarkable Paper Pure design

reMarkable Paper Pure reMarkable

Like the reMarkable 2, the reMarkable Paper Pure has a black and white display although it is bigger than its predecessor, at 10.8 inches compared to 10.3.

It's also lighter, at 360g and has new grooved sides to feel like a stack of paper. The screen has the same advanced textured writing surface as reMarkable Paper Pro, which means it should feel close to writing with a real pad and pen, the writing latency also remains at 21milliseconds.

The reMarkable Paper Pure is also made of 38% recycled materials, the most of any reMarkable product and has a 45% lower carbon footprint than the reMarkable 2. This includes 100% of the lithium and cobalt in the battery, 90% of the magnesium in the central frame, and 73% of the plastic in the rear cover.

Buy reMarkable Paper Pure from £359 at reMarkable

reMarkable Paper Pure new features

Like reMarkable's other devices, the Paper Pure allows you to take handwritten notes which can then be converted into typed text. You can also use the device to annotate PDFs, read e-books and organise files from external software (like Google Drive and One Drive) into one place.

However, the device also has a series of new features such as:

Exclusive templates: In addition to the dozens of built-in note-taking templates available on reMarkable Paper Pure, subscribers also get access to hundreds of additional templates, including planners, workbooks, and more.

Create meeting notes: Link reMarkable Paper Pure to Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook, and the paper tablet can create meeting notes pre-ﬁlled with information with a tap, reducing time spent preparing for meetings.

Convert to notebook: Import documents from Microsoft Word and OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive, and reMarkable Paper Pure turns them into paper tablet-native text documents, perfect for reading and marking up with a pen.

Handwriting search: Search the contents of handwritten and typed notes, making it easy to ﬁnd anything on reMarkable Paper Pure.

Convert and share: Turn handwriting and sketches into an editable, sharable web note in a browser. AI turns handwriting into text, summarises, and suggests action items.

Send to Slack and Send to Miro: Share handwritten notes to Slack or Miro, where AI works behind the scenes to convert handwriting and sketches into text.

Buy reMarkable Paper Pure from £359 at reMarkable

How to buy the reMarkable Paper Pure today

The reMarkable Paper Pure is available to buy now from reMarkable.

Buy reMarkable Paper Pure from £359 at reMarkable

Ad

For more detailed breakdowns, check out the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft vs reMarkable Paper Pro and Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.